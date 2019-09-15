9/11 – TAKE THE QUIZ
luogocomune2 | September 9, 2019
How much do you really know about the most important terrorist attacks in human history?
Italian version here: https://youtu.be/8r30BwB7YGo — Version française ici: https://youtu.be/ndA2N7ZbKas
Share this:
Related
September 15, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Deception, False Flag Terrorism, Timeless or most popular, Video | 9/11, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Mark LaGanga’s WTC 9/11 Video
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
What Exactly Was Bin Laden’s Role in 911?
By Tim King | American Herald tribune | March 20, 2017
Osama bin Laden, it’s a name every American knows and loves to hate. After the horrific terrorist attacks on 11 September 2011, former US President George W Bush told his countrymen that this terrorist bin Laden orchestrated the 911 attacks in New York City, Washington DC and Shanksville, Pa. and people believed it. They envisioned his face with a target on it and blamed him for the deaths of thousands of Americans. Why shouldn’t they? No president would lie about something so serious, right?
The real truth may never be known, the Central Intelligence Agency will see to that. But here is what we do know… in the simplest terms: GW Bush told the nation almost immediately that bin Laden was responsible, but Osama bin Laden denied having any involvement in 9/11. Americans are widely familiar with the first part, but almost nobody knows the latter. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,647,265 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
Brian Harry, Austral… on Iran Was Ready to Attack US Ba… Brian Harry, Austral… on Iran should respond in kind to… GGH on Dissecting The Unfathomable Am… GGH on Iraq Denies Report Drones Atta… GGH on Scientists Alarmed as Transgen… Russell Bangs on A False Accusation of Antisemi… traducteur on Houthis strike at Saudi Arabia… mohandeer on Iraq Denies Report Drones Atta… michael on Pompeo blames Iran for drone a… michael on Russia prevented Israeli airst… revo on Pompeo blames Iran for drone a… Brian Harry, Austral… on Attacks on Saudi oil make waiv… Brian Harry, Austral… on Iraq will respond to Israeli a… GGH on Pompeo blames Iran for drone a… Brian Harry, Austral… on Pompeo blames Iran for drone a…
Aletho News
- Iran should respond in kind to Canada’s sale of diplomatic properties: MP September 15, 2019
- Iran Was Ready to Attack US Bases in Case of Retaliation after US Drone Downing, Says IRGC General September 15, 2019
- Iraq Denies Report Drones Attacking Saudi Oil Facilities Were Launched From Its Territory September 15, 2019
- Houthis strike at Saudi Arabia’s throbbing heart September 15, 2019
- Attacks on Saudi oil make waivers on Iran necessary: Experts September 14, 2019
- Pompeo blames Iran for drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, Senator Graham urges US to strike it September 14, 2019
- Justin Trudeau’s Subordination to Israel, USA and Saudi in Joining the Attack on Iran and China September 14, 2019
- EU’s $15bn Credit Line Has Nothing to Do with Sanctions Relief: Oil Minister September 14, 2019
- Iraq will respond to Israeli attacks, sees itself in war against Zionist entity: Iraqi MP September 14, 2019
- Russia prevented Israeli airstrikes in Syria, Putin warned Netanyahu: Report September 14, 2019
- Yemen Revolutionaries: 10 Drones Hit Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities, Range of Targets to Be Expanded September 14, 2019
- Scientists Alarmed as Transgenic Mosquitos Meant to Combat Zika Virus Interbreed With Local Species September 14, 2019
- Fukushima Disaster Puts Japan in ‘Nuclear Limbo’ Ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics – Pundit September 14, 2019
- Mark LaGanga’s WTC 9/11 Video September 14, 2019
- Green-smearing – from Nicaragua to Bolivia September 13, 2019
- In Chile, Dictatorship-Era Legacy of Impunity Is Still Endorsed by Governments September 13, 2019
- Canada sells Iran’s properties, gives money away to ‘terror victims’ September 13, 2019
- Human Trafficking is Booming in Yemen as the War Enters its Fifth Year September 13, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Netanyahu’s Facebook page suspended over hate speech September 15, 2019
- Another week of Israeli violence: confiscation, abduction, killing, destruction September 14, 2019
- PBS adds pro-Israel headline to its own report on Israeli attacks in Gaza September 13, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply