Exhibition of Houthi military-industrial achievements
The Saker | July 8, 2019
Exhibition of the achievements of the Houthi military industry (with a heavy Iranian accent).
New ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as new reconnaissance drones were presented.
It is expected that these weapons, including new ones, will be used by the Houthis both on the territory of Yemen against the interventionist troops and local collaborators, as well as against infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE (airports, military bases, ports, oil pipelines).
For Iran, the entire Yemeni war has become an excellent training ground, where in real combat conditions (via the hands of the Houthis) the latest samples of Iranian ballistic missiles, adjustable artillery shells, and reconnaissance and attack drone vehicles are being tested.
It is worth remembering that in the event of the start of a fully-fledged war against Iran, all of this can be used against tankers in the Red Sea in order to block oil exports through Jizan.
Translated by Ollie Richardson and Angelina Siard
Source: https://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/5118206.html
Share this:
Related
September 18, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Aletho News | Saudi Arabia, Yemen
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Houthis’ New Missiles & Combat Drones Revealed
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The CIA and the Media: 50 Historical Facts the World Needs to Know
By James Tracy | Memory Hole Blog | August 26, 2015
Since the end of World War Two the Central Intelligence Agency has been a major force in US and foreign news media, exerting considerable influence over what the public sees, hears and reads on a regular basis. CIA publicists and journalists alike will assert they have few, if any, relationships, yet the seldom acknowledged history of their intimate collaboration indicates a far different story–indeed, one that media historians are reluctant to examine.
When seriously practiced, the journalistic profession involves gathering information concerning individuals, locales, events, and issues. In theory such information informs people about their world, thereby strengthening “democracy.” This is exactly the reason why news organizations and individual journalists are tapped as assets by intelligence agencies and, as the experiences of German journalist Udo Ulfkotte suggest, this practice is at least as widespread today as it was at the height of the Cold War. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,650,564 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
GGH on Trump says attacking Iran woul… Brian Harry, Austral… on If Iran behind attack, ‘… Brian Harry, Austral… on UK minister vows to pressure c… Brian Harry, Austral… on Yemeni Killer Blow to House of… GGH on Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of s… GGH on Yemeni Killer Blow to House of… GGH on Here is How China-US Trade War… Brian Harry, Austral… on India pressing US for resumed… Melissa Assange on Will the US use Greece to bloc… desertspeaks on Will the US use Greece to bloc… DDearborn on THE CIA AND AMERICA’S PRE… rediscover911com on Yemeni Killer Blow to House of… GGH on Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of s… rediscover911com on Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of s… Aaron on Facebook will bankroll an ‘ind…
Aletho News
- UK minister vows to pressure councils and universities to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism September 19, 2019
- Exhibition of Houthi military-industrial achievements September 19, 2019
- If Iran behind attack, ‘US military worthless’ – Tehran prof September 19, 2019
- Trump says attacking Iran would be too ‘EASY,’ calls restraint a ‘sign of strength’ as others drum up WAR September 18, 2019
- Here is How China-US Trade War Impacts Iran September 18, 2019
- India pressing US for resumed oil imports from Iran: Report September 18, 2019
- Putin’s Multipolar Offer to Saudi Arabian Exceptionalism September 18, 2019
- Yemeni Killer Blow to House of Saud September 18, 2019
- Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of sponsoring oil-plant attack, says it ‘couldn’t have originated in Yemen’ September 18, 2019
- Iran issues sober warning to US: Action will be met with counteraction September 18, 2019
- Riyadh doesn’t yet know who carried oil strikes or why: Saudi energy minister September 18, 2019
- Will the US use Greece to block Russia in the Black Sea? September 18, 2019
- Facebook will bankroll an ‘independent supreme court’ to moderate your content & set censorship precedents September 18, 2019
- Freedom in Sight for Mumia Abu-Jamal? September 17, 2019
- Dutch court starts hearing in war crime case against Israel’s Gantz September 17, 2019
- Apartheid Made Official: Deal of the Century is a Ploy and Annexation is the New Reality September 17, 2019
- Iran, Pakistan sign new agreement on major gas project: Report September 17, 2019
- Trump is in no rush to jump into Saudi defence September 17, 2019
If Americans Knew
- In Tuesday’s election, Israelis made it clear: Netanyahu’s time is up September 18, 2019
- Israel Spies and Spies and Spies September 18, 2019
- Pro-Israel neocons abound in Washington, and they’re calling the shots September 17, 2019
Indian Punchline
- Trump is in no rush to jump into Saudi defence September 17, 2019
- Winners and losers from Saudi Aramco’s travails September 16, 2019
Mint Presss News
- Will Americans Let Trump Start World War III for Saudi Arabia and Israel? September 18, 2019
- Trump Brushes Israeli Dragnet Surveillance of D.C. Under the Rug September 17, 2019
- Israeli Apartheid Made Official: Annexation is the New Reality in Palestine September 17, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- China and India demand cash for climate action on eve of UN summit September 18, 2019
- Faster pace of climate change is ‘scary’, former chief scientist says September 18, 2019
- Smart meter rollout delayed for four years (And Cost Rises Again!) September 17, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply