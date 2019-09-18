Aletho News

If Iran behind attack, ‘US military worthless’ – Tehran prof

RT America | September 18, 2019

Prof. Mohammed Marandi of the University of Tehran joins Michele Greenstein (in for Rick Sanchez) to discuss Washington’s claim that Iran is behind the recent Saudi oil attack. He said that if Iran is truly behind the attack then it means that the US military presence in the region is “worthless.” He also argues that Iran’s response to a US attack would cause the US to “lose its key client regimes.”

  1. That guy makes a lot of sense, while the American claims that “It was all Iran’s fault” is SO predictable. “They would(and do)say that, wouldn’t they”? The USA has been Bad Mouthing Iran ever since the Iranians kicked out Britain and the USA’s STOOGE, The Shah.
    Netanyahu has done the same…..Who would you trust out of Pompeo, Netanyahu and the legitimate government of Iran?

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | September 18, 2019 | Reply


