Association of Peace Reporters established in Iran with aim of promoting peace
Press TV – September 21, 2019
The Association of Peace Reporters (APR), an international NGO, has been established in Iran to promote and protect peace in the world irrespective of any religious and political orientation.
The APR, which received its official permission for its activities from the Islamic Republic’s Interior Ministry quite recently, has introduced itself as an international group, whose transpartisan activities are aimed at promoting and protecting international peace.
In a statement, the NGO, whose informal activities began in 2017, said that it is composed of “a group of activists of media, culture and arts who are mainly concerned with peace and have taken small yet impressive steps in this regard.”
It also noted that the reason behind its establishment was “to monitor the human rights and human dignity and contribute to their promotion.”
Some of the most significant steps the APR has so far taken are as follows:
- Raising awareness regarding the dire condition of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar through reading an open letter written by Iranian and foreign journalists at the United Nations Human Rights Council.
- Establishing a campaign to protest against the detention of Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi by the US authorities.
- Working with several other NGOs across the world in signing a letter protesting against the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
- Attending the largest conference of the world’s NGOs in Brazil to raise awareness about the humanitarian situation of women and children in Palestine and Yemen.
