“Israel” razes Palestinian house in the 1948 occupied lands
Palestine Information Center | September 22, 2019
NAZARETH – Israeli authorities in the 1948 occupied lands on Sunday morning demolished a Palestinian house under construction in Qalansuwa city at the pretext that it was built with no license.
According to eyewitnesses, Israeli bulldozers escorted by municipal employees and police forces stormed al-Sahel al-Gharbi area of Qalansuwa and later embarked on razing the house, which belonged to the family of Abu Arrar.
The Israeli authorities had already demolished two homes belonging to the same family in the area about four years ago.
Like in Jerusalem and the West Bank, Israel systematically demolishes Palestinian homes and structures in the Palestinian towns and cities in the 1948 occupied lands at the pretext of unlicensed construction, while it prevents the local residents from obtaining permits or make it difficult for them to meet construction conditions.
September 22, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Subjugation - Torture | Human rights, Israel, Palestine, Zionism
Brian Harry, Austral… on “Israel” razes Pal… Brian Harry, Austral… on BDS founder unable to attend U… GGH on ‘We don’t need aircraft carrie… GGH on On the liberty to teach, pursu… Brian Harry, Austral… on ‘We don’t need aircraft carrie… traducteur on On the liberty to teach, pursu… GGH on BDS founder unable to attend U… Brian Harry, Austral… on Saudi regime owes US $181mn fo… Brian Harry, Austral… on Association of Peace Reporters… roberthstiver on ‘We don’t need aircraft carrie… roberthstiver on Washington’s Warmongering Keep… roberthstiver on Saudi regime owes US $181mn fo… GGH on Don’t Let Mass Shooters and th… GGH on It Doesn’t Matter At All… GGH on The War on White Supremacist…
“The only Democracy in the Middle East” should be ashamed of itself….They are relentlessly crushing the native inhabitants, and the “World’s Policeman” turns a blind eye to it……..
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | September 22, 2019 |