Major Climate Paper Withdrawn By Nature
Retraction exposes lack of statistical expertise in climate science
Global Warming Policy Forum – 26/09/19
A major scientific paper, which claimed to have found rapid warming in the oceans as a result of manmade global warming, has been withdrawn after an amateur climate scientist found major errors in its statistical methodology.
The paper, from a team led by Laure Resplandy of Princeton University, had received widespread uncritical publicity in the mainstream media when it was published because of its apparently alarming implications for the planet. However, within days of its publication in October 2018, independent scientist Nic Lewis found several serious flaws.
Yesterday, after nearly a year’s delay, the paper was officially withdrawn.
Nic Lewis said
This is just the latest example of climate scientists letting themselves down by using incorrect statistics. The climate field needs to get professional statisticians involved up front if it is going to avoid this kind of embarrassment in future”.
Dr Benny Peiser, director of the Global Warming Policy Forum, said
Climatology is littered with examples of bad statistics, going back to the infamous Hockey Stick graph and beyond. Peer review is failing and it is falling to amateurs to find the errors. Scientists in the field should be embarrassed”.
Molten metal under Trade Center rubble couldn't have come from jet fuel
By Craig McKee | Truth and Shadows | October 24, 2010
When they can't explain it, they do the next best thing.
They ignore it.
The U.S. government, the 9/11 Commission, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, FEMA and the mainstream media all do the same thing. When they can't explain something that contradicts the official version of events on 9/11, they simply pretend the questions don't exist.
Among the most crucial examples of this are the large pools of molten metal found under the rubble of the two twin towers of the World Trade Center and Building 7. The molten metal burned under the rubble for weeks, with the final fires not being extinguished until December of 2001, three months after the disaster.
The official story can't explain this; it doesn't even try. That's because the molten metal points to a controlled demolition – explosive charges combined with a material that causes a chemical reaction creating extreme heat to cut through steel beams.
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island.
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What's the real story?
December 26, 2009
There's more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
From the Anti-Russia Brouhaha to the Ukraine Brouhaha September 26, 2019
Major Climate Paper Withdrawn By Nature September 26, 2019
No Evidence That Climate Change Is Accelerating Sea Level Rise September 26, 2019
Heated Climate Change Debates rage on after Climate Action Summit at UNGA September 26, 2019
From Russiagate to Ukrainegate September 26, 2019
House Intelligence Committee releases whistleblower report on Trump-Zelensky call September 26, 2019
Trump Frees Himself From Bolton – but Robert O'Brien Will Be Just as Bad September 26, 2019
Iranian President's multifaceted UNGA speech, directed at President Trump, falls on deaf ears September 26, 2019
Beware of blowback from Afghan policies September 26, 2019
EU Assures US Brussels Will Not Act Toward Iran Without Washington's Consent – Treasury September 26, 2019
Claim Russia caused Brexit crumbles as probe into Leave.EU funding finds no evidence of wrongdoing September 25, 2019
Another Day, Another Scandal. What the 'Trump-Ukraine Collusion' Is Really About September 25, 2019
Administer Justice': What the Trump-Zelensky Call Transcript Does and Doesn't Say September 25, 2019
Who's behind Hong Kong protests? September 25, 2019
Israel arrests Palestine's Jerusalem minister September 25, 2019
A Great Day for Zion September 25, 2019
New legislation in Congress puts Palestinians in a Catch-22 September 25, 2019
Exposing the 9/11 Deception – Christopher Bollyn, #412 September 24, 2019
