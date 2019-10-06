Aletho News

Former CIA Chief Brennan Unblinkingly Rewrites Entire Basis Of US Judicial System In One Short Sentence

By Tyler Durden – Zero Hedge – 10/06/2019

The presumption of innocence, as a foundation of the US judicial system, has seemingly been under attack since November 8th 2016. An allegation is made, media runs with the narrative, the seed of possibility of guilt is implanted in the minds of zombie Americans, and the accused is maligned forever – no court required. Simple.

And now, none other than former CIA Director John Brennan clarifies exactly how the deep state sees “due process”…

In an interview on MSNBC, Brennan, unblinkingly states that “people are innocent, you know, until alleged to be involved in some kind of criminal activity.”

And not even a skip of a beat from the MSNBC anchors.

Some have suggested, in Brennan’s defense, that he was being sarcastic, or even joking, but nothing in his delivery suggests that and furthermore, it’s not the smartest thing to say given the goings on at the margin of the legal system and the death–by-allegation media narratives that are swarming around the enemies of his deep-state attack.

Of course, we should by now know full well how to treat anything that comes out of Brennan’s mouth…

Utterly without value.

  1. “The presumption of innocence, as a foundation of the US judicial system, has seemingly been under attack since November 8th 2016. An allegation is made, media runs with the narrative, the seed of possibility of guilt is implanted in the minds of zombie Americans, and the accused is maligned forever – no court required. Simple”

    Don’t worry about Nov 8th 2016……….THAT is exactly what happened on “9/11”. No examination whatsoever of the events on “9/11” were ever put before the American Legal System, whereby the ‘so called’ attack on NYC could be forensically examined by highly experienced legal minds. It was a Media Circus, with everything pointing towards an attack by a bunch of Arabs who completely ‘bush-waked’ the ‘mighty’ USA.
    In reality, the whole farce could easily have been written, played out, and completed by ‘Hollywood script writers’………

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | October 6, 2019 | Reply


