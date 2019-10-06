‘The Falcon Lands: CIA Interference in Australian Politics (2014)
21st Century Wire
Did the CIA interfere in 1970s Australian politics? Former US intelligence operative and convicted spy, Christopher Boyce, tells his story to Australia’s Dateline program. Boyce’s intervention was made famous by Hollywood’s theatrical release of The Falcon and the Snowman. Boyce reveals covert US ‘regime change’ operations in Australia which would eventually remove the Labour Prime Minister from power, as Washington sought to protect its key intelligence gathering facilities located Down Under. Watch:
Presented by Mark Davis
Producers: SBS Dateline (2014)
Share this:
Related
October 6, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video | Australia, United States
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Greta’s “Stolen Childhood”
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The Deep State Goes Shallow: A Reality-TV Coup d’état in Prime Time
By Edward Curtin | February 21, 2019
This article was first published on February 21, 2017, one month after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, more than two-and-a half years ago. What was true then is even truer now, and so I am reprinting it with this brief introduction since I think it describes what is happening in plain sight today. Now that years of Russia-gate accusations have finally fallen apart, those forces intent on driving Trump from office have had to find another pretext. Now it is Ukraine-gate, an issue similar in many ways to Russia-gate in that both were set into motion by the same forces aligned with the Democratic Party and the CIA-led Obama administration. It was the Obama administration who engineered the 2014 right-wing, Neo-Nazi coup in Ukraine as part of its agenda to undermine Russia. A neo-liberal/neo-conservative agenda. This is, or should be, common knowledge. Obama put it in his typically slick way in a 2015 interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakiria, saying that the United States “had brokered a deal to transition power in Ukraine.” This is Orwellian language at its finest, from a warmonger who received the Nobel Prize for Peace while declaring he was in support of war. That the forces that have initiated a new and highly dangerous Cold War, a nuclear confrontation with Russia, demonized Vladimir Putin, and have overthrown the elected leader of a country allied with Russia on its western border, dares from the day he was elected in 2016 to remove its own president in the most obvious ways imaginable seems like bad fiction. But it is fact, and the fact that so many Americans approve of it is even more fantastic. Over the past few years the public has heard even more about the so-called “deep state,” only to see its methods of propaganda become even more perversely cynical in their shallowness. No one needs to support the vile Trump to understand that the United States is undergoing a fundamental shift wherein tens of millions of Americans who say they believe in democracy support the activities of gangsters who operate out in the open with their efforts to oust an elected president. We have crossed the Rubicon and there will be no going back. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,666,439 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
Brian Harry, Austral… on ‘The Falcon Lands: CIA Interfe… GGH on Faster than expected except wh… Brian Harry, Austral… on Russian Foreign Ministry Voice… Brian Harry, Austral… on Corruption in Journalism Brian Harry, Austral… on North Korea sets deadline for… Leland Roth on Corruption in Journalism trueman2u on Russian Foreign Ministry Voice… pacman925 on Here Come the Polocaust D… michel on Spooks Turned Spox: US Media N… GGH on State Funded Propagandists Cla… GGH on The Campaign to Stop William… GGH on Here Come the Polocaust D… GGH on Spooks Turned Spox: US Media N… Brian Harry, Austral… on Spooks Turned Spox: US Media N… Brian Harry, Austral… on State Funded Propagandists Cla…
Aletho News
- ‘The Falcon Lands: CIA Interference in Australian Politics (2014) October 7, 2019
- North Korea sets deadline for US to end hostilities or forgo talks October 6, 2019
- Corruption in Journalism October 6, 2019
- An Open Letter to ‘Science and Global Security’ October 6, 2019
- Russian Foreign Ministry Voices Strong Protest Over FBI Questioning Of Russian Lawmaker October 6, 2019
- Faster than expected except where slower October 6, 2019
- Spooks Turned Spox: US Media Now Filled With Former Intelligence Agents October 6, 2019
- Here Come the Polocaust Deniers October 5, 2019
- The Campaign to Stop William Barr October 5, 2019
- State Funded Propagandists Claim Anti-War Journalists Are State-Funded Propagandists October 5, 2019
- The Deep State Goes Shallow: A Reality-TV Coup d’état in Prime Time October 5, 2019
- Amazon, Israel, and the Occupation of Palestine October 5, 2019
- Israel Has Murdered 500 Palestinians Since Trump Declared Jerusalem The Capital Of Israel October 5, 2019
- Western Zero-Sum Geopolitics is a Dead-End October 4, 2019
- Shot down? Testimony by Trump’s Ukraine envoy seems to skewer Democrats’ impeachment narrative October 4, 2019
- Trumpenstein Must Be Destroyed! October 4, 2019
- The Duplicitous Agenda Endorsed by the UN and NATO October 4, 2019
- If urgent climate action is needed, then let’s #BanPrivateJets October 4, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Alaa Nizar Ayesh Hamdan October 5, 2019
- 10 year-old shot in the head by Israeli forces, family awaits answers October 4, 2019
- Weekly Report Sept 26-Oct 02: Israel committed 129 Human Rights abuses October 3, 2019
Indian Punchline
- Mamallapuram beckons China’s Xi Jinping October 6, 2019
- India shouldn’t lose the Afghan plot October 4, 2019
Mint Presss News
- Africa is Becoming the Latest Battleground in the Struggle for Palestinian Freedom October 4, 2019
- A Generation Deleted: American Bombs in Yemen Are Costing an Entire Generation Their Future October 3, 2019
- Former Israeli Intel Official Claims Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Worked for Israel October 2, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Letter to Telegraph October 6, 2019
- Greta’s “Stolen Childhood” October 6, 2019
- Best Monsoon For Years In India October 6, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
The CIA(and Britain’s MI 6) deposed the democratically elected Gough Whitlam, Prime Minister of Australia in 1975(and Rupert Murdoch provided the “Propaganda” to discredit and Demonize Whitlam before the Australian people.
And, on December 17th 1967, another democratically elected Australian Prime Minister, Harold Holt, “Disappeared” in heavy surf off the Victorian coast, and was never seen again. Rupert Murdoch also figured in the propaganda dept again, pushing the lie, that Holt was abducted by a “Chinese Submarine”………Australians fell for it then, but, given the record of the CIA in “Regime Change”(particularly in Central and South America) over the years, I believe that Holt, who seemed to be getting “cold feet” about he “Vietnam War” “vanished without trace”……..Sound familiar???
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | October 6, 2019 |