‘The Falcon Lands: CIA Interference in Australian Politics (2014)

21st Century Wire

Did the CIA interfere in 1970s Australian politics? Former US intelligence operative and convicted spy, Christopher Boyce, tells his story to Australia’s Dateline program. Boyce’s intervention was made famous by Hollywood’s theatrical release of The Falcon and the Snowman. Boyce reveals covert US ‘regime change’ operations in Australia which would eventually remove the Labour Prime Minister from power, as Washington sought to protect its key intelligence gathering facilities located Down Under. Watch:

Presented by Mark Davis
Producers: SBS Dateline (2014)

October 6, 2019 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

  1. The CIA(and Britain’s MI 6) deposed the democratically elected Gough Whitlam, Prime Minister of Australia in 1975(and Rupert Murdoch provided the “Propaganda” to discredit and Demonize Whitlam before the Australian people.

    And, on December 17th 1967, another democratically elected Australian Prime Minister, Harold Holt, “Disappeared” in heavy surf off the Victorian coast, and was never seen again. Rupert Murdoch also figured in the propaganda dept again, pushing the lie, that Holt was abducted by a “Chinese Submarine”………Australians fell for it then, but, given the record of the CIA in “Regime Change”(particularly in Central and South America) over the years, I believe that Holt, who seemed to be getting “cold feet” about he “Vietnam War” “vanished without trace”……..Sound familiar???

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | October 6, 2019 | Reply


