Experts Say “Experts Say” Headlines are Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 10/07/2019

Experts say don’t believe news headlines that start with “Experts say.” And, in this case, the expert is me. Find out more in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch with James Corbett.

Episode 211 – Expertology

So You’ve Decided To Boycott Google… (Search alternatives)

Experts say getting the flu shot early can give you better protection against the Flu

‘You are failing us’: Plans, frustration at UN climate talks

And Now For The 100 Trillion Dollar Bankster Climate Swindle…

James Corbett on The Post-Carbon Energy Eugenics Hoax

Crimatologists Found Guilty of Hiding Data

$250 Million to Keep Votes Safe? Experts Say Billions Are Needed

