Extinction Rebellion is a carnival for middle classes who love to dress up as activists
By Professor Frank Furedi | RT | October 7, 2019
I know a protest when I see one. Walking around in London today it is evident that the tens of thousands of adults playing at being children are not so much protesting but putting on a performance of protest.
Unlike normal protest the men and women wearing uniforms in London today, are not there to police but to be helpful and assist this very noisy and very colorful performance.
For their part the chanters of apocalyptic slogans and the boisterous participants declaring that they know what’s best for everyone, have rehearsed their role for this mass expensive street theatre. Queuing up to get arrested is all part of this drama. There are even celebrities lurking about to provide a sense of the occasion.
When I encounter a group of middle aged distinguished-looking activists tucking into their lunch, while sitting on the pavement by the Embankment, I am reminded of the kind of street parties that occurred during the Queen’s Jubilee. Talking to these chaps and chapettes, it becomes evident that not only are they having the time of their life, they are also under the impression that their picnic contributes to the saving of the planet. When I put to them my view that ‘this is a self-indulgent carnival of reaction’, they don’t argue back. One of them tells me to go to hell. An elderly lady sneers at me and simply states that ‘I will not have a bad word said against these young people’. As far as she and her companions are concerned, Extinction Rebellion now possesses the kind of moral authority previously associated with the Church and the institutions of the state.
The ease with which Extinction Rebellion has succeeded in occupying the moral high ground has little to do with the quality of their arguments and the strength of their case. In all but name, the political establishments of the western world have given up the attempt to exercise moral authority. The elite no longer upholds the values of their ancestors and is all too aware of its loss of legitimacy. It no longer believes in itself and is evidently prepared to be flagellated by its environmentalist critics. In turn Extinction Rebellion knows that when it instructs its posh friends to jump, their answer is likely to be ‘How High’!
A lot of people on the streets of London and elsewhere are of course really miffed and angry about the way this carnival of reaction has disrupted to their life. In private conversations they murmur and swear at ‘these wastrels’. But as long as the performers enjoy backing of the media, the cultural elites, a significant section of the political establishment, and of course the all-important celebrities, their voice can be safely ignored by the protesters.
Until now participating in a Climate Extinction performance has been a risk-free activity. Unlike real protests which always incur serious risks, this week’s performance is unlikely to cost the performers very much. The cost will be borne by an increasingly fed-up public who was never asked whether or not they wanted their life to be turned upside-down.
Professor Frank Furedi is a sociologist and author. His, ‘How Fear Works: The Culture Of Fear In The Twentieth Century’ is published by Bloomsbury.
Share this:
Related
October 8, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Progressive Hypocrite, Science and Pseudo-Science, Supremacism, Social Darwinism | UK
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Experts Say “Experts Say” Headlines are Propaganda
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
9/11 Truth: War on Terror or “War on Democracy”? The Physical Intimidation of Legislatures
By Prof. Graeme McQueen | Truth and Shadows
Timely and incisive analysis, this is the text of a talk given by Prof. Graeme MacQueen at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, on November 18, 2015. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,667,635 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
trueman2u on From Hostility to Warmness: Wh… henryherskovitz on Are There Israelis in the U.S.… Brian Harry, Austral… on Experts Say “Experts Say… Brian Harry, Austral… on Are There Israelis in the U.S.… Brian Harry, Austral… on Iran’s private sector seeks ac… Brian Harry, Austral… on Turkey’s safe-zone and refugee… Brian Harry, Austral… on On Racism and ‘Wild Beasts’: W… roberthstiver on Iraq says all evidence points… roberthstiver on Former CIA Chief Brennan Unbli… Brian Harry, Austral… on Former CIA Chief Brennan Unbli… Wildman 100% on The Deep State Goes Shallow: A… Wildman 100% on Corruption in Journalism Brian Harry, Austral… on ‘The Falcon Lands: CIA Interfe… GGH on Faster than expected except wh… Brian Harry, Austral… on Russian Foreign Ministry Voice…
Aletho News
- Mann, Hayhoe try to erase the Medieval warm period October 8, 2019
- Extinction Rebellion is a carnival for middle classes who love to dress up as activists October 8, 2019
- Protests over fuel prices escalate in Ecuador, oil facilities seized October 8, 2019
- From Hostility to Warmness: Why has Brazilian President Changed his Aggressive Anti-China Actions? October 8, 2019
- Investigation: Joseph Mifsud October 8, 2019
- Are There Israelis in the U.S. Government? October 7, 2019
- Experts Say “Experts Say” Headlines are Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch October 7, 2019
- Iran’s private sector seeks active role in trade with Eurasian Economic Union countries October 7, 2019
- On Racism and ‘Wild Beasts’: Why Israel besieges Palestinians October 7, 2019
- Iraq says all evidence points to ‘malicious hands’ in protests October 7, 2019
- Who’s been Trying to Destabilize Iraq? October 7, 2019
- US Move in Syria a “Stab in Back” for SDF: SDF Spokesman October 7, 2019
- Turkey’s safe-zone and refugee peace-corridor is a cover for encroachment October 7, 2019
- Former CIA Chief Brennan Unblinkingly Rewrites Entire Basis Of US Judicial System In One Short Sentence October 7, 2019
- ‘The Falcon Lands: CIA Interference in Australian Politics (2014) October 7, 2019
- North Korea sets deadline for US to end hostilities or forgo talks October 6, 2019
- Corruption in Journalism October 6, 2019
- An Open Letter to ‘Science and Global Security’ October 6, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Alaa Nizar Ayesh Hamdan October 5, 2019
- 10 year-old shot in the head by Israeli forces, family awaits answers October 4, 2019
- Weekly Report Sept 26-Oct 02: Israel committed 129 Human Rights abuses October 3, 2019
Indian Punchline
- Trump orders troop withdrawal in Syria. It could be for real. October 7, 2019
- Mamallapuram beckons China’s Xi Jinping October 6, 2019
Mint Presss News
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Mann, Hayhoe try to erase the Medieval warm period October 8, 2019
- XR’s Diesel Generator! October 8, 2019
- New polar bear horror emerges out of advice to parents on eco-anxiety in kids October 7, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply