Anti-Corruption is the New Corruption
Amazing Polly | October 10, 2019
I discuss how *G.Soros* is pivotal to the Globalist takeover of countries by using the example of Ukraine.
This seems to involve the CIA in its capacity as part of an underground international Intelligence Apparatus which I believe was set up during & after WW2 in Project RUSTY.
I also focus on the major role Canadians have played in Ukraine.
There’s a lot going on here, so grab a pen. :)
NOTE: the photo I say is of Oleh Havrylyshyn is not him. I put in the wrong file.
