Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Anti-Corruption is the New Corruption

Amazing Polly | October 10, 2019

I discuss how *G.Soros* is pivotal to the Globalist takeover of countries by using the example of Ukraine.

This seems to involve the CIA in its capacity as part of an underground international Intelligence Apparatus which I believe was set up during & after WW2 in Project RUSTY.

I also focus on the major role Canadians have played in Ukraine.

There’s a lot going on here, so grab a pen. :)

NOTE: the photo I say is of Oleh Havrylyshyn is not him. I put in the wrong file.

If you would like to send a financial contribution so that I can keep doing this work, please click the following link or go to my website, amazingpolly.net and check the contact page for a P.O Box address.

Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge twitter: https://twitter.com/99freemind

Bitchute video backup: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/99Fr…

References:

472 page collection of CIA declassified documents re Project RUSTY & the Gehlen group, which eventually became the CIA and the BND in Germany. Astonishing info: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro…

Chrystia Freeland Macleans: https://www.macleans.ca/news/liberal-…

Anti Trump Freeland Macleans: https://www.macleans.ca/politics/what…

The World According to Soros: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/19…

Halyna Freeland and Soros: https://www.kyivpost.com/article/cont…

Soros & Ukraine: http://willzuzak.ca/lp/soros01.html

US caused Orange Revolution: https://www.theguardian.com/world/200…

Orange Revolution aftermath: https://www.npr.org/templates/story/s…

NYT Clinton Pinchuk: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/21/us…

Zelensky Pinchuk Kuchma together again: https://www.unian.info/politics/10581…

European Dev Bank, Ukraine, 2016: https://www.ebrd.com/work-with-us/pro…

Holowaty Supreme Constitutional Court, Ukraine: http://www.ccu.gov.ua/en/publikaciya/…

NGO Transparency measures: http://www.ukrweekly.com/uwwp/wp-cont…

Soros Information war: https://www.newspapers.com/image/4847…

Zlochevsky Burisma Biden: http://www.ukrweekly.com/uwwp/biden-i…

Ottawa Citizen Chomiak: https://ottawacitizen.com/news/nation…

Deeper dive into Chomiak: http://johnhelmer.net/michael-chomiak…

October 12, 2019 - Posted by | Corruption, Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »