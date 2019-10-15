Kentucky is in Syria (and other anomalies of MSM geography) – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 10/15/2019
Did you know that Kentucky is in Syria? Or that Tripoli is in India? Or that Caracas is in Singapore? No? Then you must not be paying enough attention in MSM Geography 101, class. Better hit the books!
SHOW NOTES
ABC Admits To Using Fake Footage Of Kurdish ‘Slaughter’
Stupid Media Lie by BBC – Showing Tripoli’s Green Square with People waving Indian Flag (August 24)
Tibet monks protest againist Chinise rulers
Constructing the Deception of the Anti-Government “Protests” in Venezuela: A Photo Gallery
The Routine Use of Fake Images and Video Footage by the Western Media
October 15, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video | ABC News, United States
Kentucky is in Syria (and other anomalies of MSM geography)
How Science Died at the World Trade Center
By Kevin Ryan | Dig Within | February 15, 2015
Science has been misused for political purposes many times in history. However, the most glaring example of politically motivated pseudoscience—that employed by U.S. government scientists to explain the destruction of the World Trade Center (WTC)—continues to be ignored by many scientists. As we pass the 10th anniversary of the introduction of that account, it is useful to review historic examples of fake science used for political purposes and the pattern that defines that abuse. … continue
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
