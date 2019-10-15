Aletho News

Kentucky is in Syria (and other anomalies of MSM geography) – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 10/15/2019

Did you know that Kentucky is in Syria? Or that Tripoli is in India? Or that Caracas is in Singapore? No? Then you must not be paying enough attention in MSM Geography 101, class. Better hit the books!

SHOW NOTES

ABC Admits To Using Fake Footage Of Kurdish ‘Slaughter’

Stupid Media Lie by BBC – Showing Tripoli’s Green Square with People waving Indian Flag (August 24)

Tibet monks protest againist Chinise rulers

Constructing the Deception of the Anti-Government “Protests” in Venezuela: A Photo Gallery

The Routine Use of Fake Images and Video Footage by the Western Media

October 15, 2019 - Posted by | Deception, Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

