Another Interventionist “Success” Story

Not surprisingly, the interventionists are blaming their latest interventionist fiasco, this one in Syria, on President Trump. No, they say, the responsibility doesn’t fall on them and their morally bankrupt philosophy. The fault for their interventionist fiascos always lies with others.

If only President Trump hadn’t betrayed the Kurds. If only he had kept those 50 U.S. troops who were serving as a sacrificial tripwire to prevent war between Turkey and the Kurds there for the next 30 years. If only he had sent tens of thousands of more U.S. troops into Syria for a regime-change operation.

If only, if only, if only, the interventionists could finally have had a foreign intervention success story.

But now that Trump has acted “precipitously” by moving those 50 troops and announcing a withdrawal of the 1,000 U.S. troops in the country, he has eliminated any chance of an interventionist success story. It’s all his fault for the latest failure and fiasco.

Of course, we heard this interventionist tripe after the fiasco in Vietnam. If only those antiwar protestors hadn’t been having those massive demonstrations. If only the military wasn’t required to fight with one hand tied behind its back. If only the civilian sector hadn’t interfered with the war effort. If only we had nuked Hanoi and the rest of North Vietnam.

If only, if only, if only, U.S. troops could still be fighting, killing, dying, and destroying in Vietnam today.

Make no mistake about it. Despite their latest fiasco in Syria, the interventionists are not about to give up. Their first interventionist success story is always just around the corner. Iran. Venezuela. Korea. Maybe even possibly back to Vietnam. Hope springs eternal for interventionists. They simply will not give up their dream of their first interventionist success story and are willing to wreak and incur any amount of death, suffering, destruction, spending, debt, and loss of liberty in the attempt to achieve it.