Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

And now, a message from our wannabe masters about Syria

The Saker | October 16, 2019

this just came to my inbox:

Dear The Saker,

The American Jewish Congress opposes the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Syria and strongly condemns Turkey’s actions in Syria against the Kurds. In addition to endangering a U.S. ally, the Kurds, it also poses a great threat to Israel and to the region’s stability overall. Israel shares a border with Syria and is affected by what happens within Syria.

Syria has become a hotbed of Hezbollah and Iranian activity, which poses a direct threat to Israel; as a result of this decision, Turkey, Iran and Hezbollah win while Israel loses. Ultimately, the impact of this decision may come to outweigh President Trump’s historic actions in support of Israel. Regional stability and the security of our allies must be paramount for U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Jack Rosen
President
American Jewish Congress

American Jewish Congress
745 5th Ave., 30th Floor
New York NY 10151 United States

October 16, 2019 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Illegal Occupation, Timeless or most popular, Wars for Israel | , , ,

3 Comments »

  1. Reposted this in Ben Fulford’s latest report comments section🤣🎶

    Comment by Leland Roth | October 16, 2019 | Reply

  2. My heart bleeds for “poor Jack Rosen”, I don’t suppose the fact that Israel has just annexed the Golan heights with the approval of Trump makes any difference. AND, it is not Syria and Iran that are a threat to Israel……It’s the other way round, Israel is the Threat to the Middle East, along with its anaesthetised Donkey, the USA…..doing Israel’s “Dirty Work”, and going broke in the process……

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | October 16, 2019 | Reply

  3. Israel has interests in the region – so don’t the other countries. Maybe the Kurdish refugees can go to Israel if they are so concerned.

    Comment by GGH | October 16, 2019 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |