And now, a message from our wannabe masters about Syria
The Saker | October 16, 2019
this just came to my inbox:
Dear The Saker,
The American Jewish Congress opposes the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Syria and strongly condemns Turkey’s actions in Syria against the Kurds. In addition to endangering a U.S. ally, the Kurds, it also poses a great threat to Israel and to the region’s stability overall. Israel shares a border with Syria and is affected by what happens within Syria.
Syria has become a hotbed of Hezbollah and Iranian activity, which poses a direct threat to Israel; as a result of this decision, Turkey, Iran and Hezbollah win while Israel loses. Ultimately, the impact of this decision may come to outweigh President Trump’s historic actions in support of Israel. Regional stability and the security of our allies must be paramount for U.S. policy in the Middle East.
Jack Rosen
President
American Jewish Congress
American Jewish Congress
745 5th Ave., 30th Floor
New York NY 10151 United States
Share this:
Related
October 16, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Illegal Occupation, Timeless or most popular, Wars for Israel | Israel, Syria, United States, Zionism
3 Comments »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Kentucky is in Syria (and other anomalies of MSM geography)
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Evidence for the German Euthanasia Program Compared to the Holocaust
By John Wear | Inconvenient History | August 31, 2017
I have been asked the question: Why do you think the German euthanasia program happened during World War II, but not the Holocaust?
This article will show that the evidence for the German euthanasia program is overwhelming, while the evidence to support the Holocaust story is severely lacking. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,673,972 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
GGH on Why Interventionists Won’t Hel… GGH on And now, a message from our wa… Brian Harry, Austral… on And now, a message from our wa… Leland Roth on And now, a message from our wa… trueman2u on It’s curtains for US in Syria.… roberthstiver on Russia, Damascus Ensure Safe P… Brian Harry, Austral… on Russia, Damascus Ensure Safe P… Brian Harry, Austral… on Terrorized, Traumatized and Ki… roberthstiver on Sam Husseini: The Entire US Es… Paulo Henrique on Washington is Wrong Once Again… Paulo Henrique on The EU’s conditional aid and s… Brian Harry, Austral… on One out, another one in: Retre… Brian Harry, Austral… on These Scrubbed Reports Reveal… Brian Harry, Austral… on ‘You’ve been duped by spooks… Brian Harry, Austral… on Washington is Wrong Once Again…
Aletho News
- And now, a message from our wannabe masters about Syria October 16, 2019
- Evidence for the German Euthanasia Program Compared to the Holocaust October 16, 2019
- Why Interventionists Won’t Help the Kurds October 16, 2019
- The Russian Masterpiece in Syria: Everyone Wins October 16, 2019
- Ecuador’s Mobilisation Against Moreno’s Invitation to US and IMF Interference October 16, 2019
- The Excommunication of Susan Crockford October 16, 2019
- Terrorized, Traumatized and Killed: The Police State’s Deadly Toll on America’s Children October 16, 2019
- Russia, Damascus Ensure Safe Pullout of Foreign Troops From Syria’s North-East October 16, 2019
- It’s curtains for US in Syria. Russia, Iran owe big thanks to Erdogan October 16, 2019
- EVEN CNN hosts gasp at guest’s claim that Tulsi Gabbard is ‘a Russian puppet’ October 15, 2019
- Kentucky is in Syria (and other anomalies of MSM geography) – #PropagandaWatch October 15, 2019
- Another Interventionist “Success” Story October 15, 2019
- The New York Times’ Preemptive Reporting on James Comey October 15, 2019
- Trump imposes sanctions on Turkey in response to Ankara’s “Operation Peace Spring” in Syria October 15, 2019
- US Working With Russia to Handover Patrols Between Turkish and Syrian Armies in Manbij October 15, 2019
- Forget privacy abuses, liberals call to DeleteFacebook after learning Zuckerberg met with conservatives October 15, 2019
- UK under fire for compiling secret database on Britons October 15, 2019
- These Scrubbed Reports Reveal New Secrets Into the Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein Relationship October 15, 2019
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- It’s curtains for US in Syria. Russia, Iran owe big thanks to Erdogan October 15, 2019
- Xi’s Nepal visit treaded softly on Indian sensitivities October 14, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- What Impact Will Decarbonising Heat Have On Power Demand? October 16, 2019
- The Excommunication of Susan Crockford October 16, 2019
- Another Absurd Pro Renewables Letter October 16, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Reposted this in Ben Fulford’s latest report comments section🤣🎶
Comment by Leland Roth | October 16, 2019 |
My heart bleeds for “poor Jack Rosen”, I don’t suppose the fact that Israel has just annexed the Golan heights with the approval of Trump makes any difference. AND, it is not Syria and Iran that are a threat to Israel……It’s the other way round, Israel is the Threat to the Middle East, along with its anaesthetised Donkey, the USA…..doing Israel’s “Dirty Work”, and going broke in the process……
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | October 16, 2019 |
Israel has interests in the region – so don’t the other countries. Maybe the Kurdish refugees can go to Israel if they are so concerned.
Comment by GGH | October 16, 2019 |