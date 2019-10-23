Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The Lab Rat Who Knew Too Much

Amazing Polly | October 23, 2019

It’s a wild one!

Starting from the strange death of 33 year old tech entrepreneur Erin Valenti, I take you on a tour of our real life Matrix of control.

PTSD, Technocracy, real Mind Control tech, human trafficking, “Future Faking,” reputation management and more.

Find me on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/99freemind

Bitchute here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/99Fr…

My website: http://www.amazingpolly.net/

References: Erin Valenti, Heavy: https://heavy.com/news/2019/10/erin-v… .

World Economic Forum Optogenetics: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/1…

Future Faking: https://blogs.psychcentral.com/psycho…

American Addiction Center: https://americanaddictioncenters.org/…

Facebook to acquire CTRL-Labs: https://www.geekwire.com/2019/faceboo…

October 23, 2019 - Posted by | Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |