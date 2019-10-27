Expertology
Corbett • 12/03/2011
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
The experts always know best…or do they? Join us today on The Corbett Report podcast as we scrutinize the media’s ready reliance on “experts” to say what the establishment wants to be said, and what this practice means for the rise of the scientific dictatorship.
October 27, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video, Timeless or most popular
Expertology
