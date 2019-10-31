Hoax Alert: The Trump Swastika of Yale (2019)
Semitic Controversies | October 29, 2019
According to the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ there has been another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at Yale University’s Law School.
To wit:
‘A white, spray-painted swastika appearing above the word “Trump” was found on the Yale Law School campus over the weekend an an act referred to as “utterly antithetical” to the school’s values.
The graffiti, which, the Yale Daily News reports, was covered by noon on Sunday with black paint and a doormat, appears to have been painted late Saturday or early Sunday morning on the steps to a side entrance. The hate symbol has since been washed away.
“We are saddened by this act of hate against our community at any time but understand that this is particularly difficult occurring between the High Holy Days,” Ellen Cosgrove, associate dean of students at Yale Law School, told the Yale Daily News.
The Jewish chaplain at Yale, Rabbi Jason Rubenstein wrote an email to the school’s Jewish community, stating that investigators were looking at video footage to find the suspect, and added that there was “no evidence that this incident is part of a larger campaign.”
Yale Law School has produced a great many Jewish jurists who go on to great things, including former Treasury Secretary Robert E. Rubin, defense attorney and Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, actor and speech writer Ben Stein and author Elizabeth Wurtzel. The school is currently home to a number of Jewish faculty, including constitutional law scholar Jed Rubenfeld, Pulitzer-winning reporter Linda Greenhouse and former president of the Israeli Supreme Court Aharon Barak.
The Yale Daily News noted that swastikas were found twice before at the old campus in 2008 and 2014.’ (1)
Now anyone with half-a-brain can guess that what has been removed from this ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ to make it… well… ‘anti-Semitic’ is the word ‘Trump’. The obvious fact that this is a bit of anti-Trump graffiti – hence the word ‘Trump’ with a Swastika aka ‘Trump is a Nazi’ – has apparently passed the Jewish Daily Forward by.
