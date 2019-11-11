Tulsi Gabbard Demands Clinton Retract ‘Defamatory’ Russia Smear
By Tyler Durden – Zero Hedge – 11/11/2019
Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Monday demanded that Hillary Clinton retract ‘defamatory’ comments alleging that the 2020 presidential candidate is a favorite of the Russians, according to The Hill.
“Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately,” wrote Gabbard’s attorneys in a letter, demanding that Clinton do so both verbally and via Twitter.
Last month Clinton peddled the conspiracy theory that Gabbard is being ‘groomed’ to split the Democratic party as a third party candidate, and that she’s the Kremlin’s top pick in 2020.
Speaking with former Obama 2008 campaign manager David Plouffe on his podcast, “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe,” Clinton said – without mentioning Gabbard by name: “I’m not making any predictions but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians.”
Of course, that’s “assuming Jill Stein will give it up – because she’s also a Russian asset,” Clinton continued.
“It appears you may now be claiming that this statement is about Republicans (not Russians) grooming Gabbard,” Gabbard’s lawyer wrote in the letter. “But this makes no sense in light of what you actually said. After you made the statement linking Congresswoman Gabbard to the Russians, you (through your spokesman) doubled down on it with the Russian nesting dolls remark,” referring to comments by Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill.
These people are sick pic.twitter.com/zQ9EGDEW2t
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 18, 2019
Gabbard has repeatedly denied that she will run in a third party bid for the White House.
I wish Tulsi success, but I can’t believe HClinton is into “retracting” anything.
I wonder if HC’s larger/nefarious ploy was to intimidate *any* person(s) with third-party aspirations. I’d certainly like the opportunity to consider someone outside the duopoly. If anything, I hate the Dems more than the Reps, as the Dems demonize anyone and anything to distract attention from their own failures and mirrored incompetence to lead a 21st Century America that could salvage itself from itself and advance the cause of civilization. I’d vote for Tulsi, but I write that in the certainty that she has no chance as a Dem. She might swing the mood or the sensing of some Americans a “second” or so on the Doomsday Clock, but the arrogance, the bluster, the imperialism of America will continue…until it collapses of its own weight and sclerosis.
As an occasional sane observer will inject into a conversation: “Why don’t the Dems, if they want to ‘take America back,’ go after the 42 percent or so of potential voters who don’t even bother to vote — and cease their endless shifting the blame on the Russians or any sundry others for their troubles?”.
(Incidentally, I wonder how Tulsi’s lawsuit against (was it?) Google, for suppressing her “bounces” in opinion circles, is faring?)
