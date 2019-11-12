Uranium Particles Discovered by IAEA in Iran Not Related to JCPOA – Russian Senior Official
Sputnik – November 12, 2019
According to Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, the undeclared uranium particles found by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran has nothing to do with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
“There is a lot of speculation around this phrase, it is presented as a kind of ‘hot’ fact, testifying to Iran’s dishonesty. This is a distortion of the real situation because it concerns the discovery of uranium particles that date from a period approximately between the beginning of the 1990s and no later than 2005. This has nothing to do with the JCPOA, nor does it indicate any gross violations by Iran,” Ulyanov stressed.
Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at the European signatories of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, challenging their assertion that they had ‘fully upheld commitments under the JCPOA‘.
The IAEA said in its latest “confidential” report, which had been leaked to the Western media, that the agency had detected “natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency.”
Share this:
Related
November 12, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Aletho News | IAEA, Sanctions against Iran
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Do You Want to Eat Some Pesticide?
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Excerpt
American Conspiracies & Cover-ups
JFK, 9/11, the Fed, rigged elections, and the greatest conspiracies of our time
By Douglas Cirignano
In today’s world, the phrase “conspiracy theory” is pejorative and has a negative connotation. To many people, a conspiracy theory is an irrational, over-imaginative idea endorsed by people looking for attention and not supported by the mainstream media or government.
History shows, though, that there have been many times when governments or individuals have participated in conspiracies. It would be naïve to think that intelligence agencies, militaries, government officials, and politicians don’t sometimes cooperate in covert, secretive ways. Following are five instances when it’s been proven that the government engaged in a conspiracy. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,697,259 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
traducteur on A Holocaust of Biblical P… roberthstiver on Founder of ‘White Helmet… roberthstiver on Israel is silencing the last v… PlanAndinia on Audios Containing Details of A… Brian Harry, Austral… on Audios Containing Details of A… ontogram on Audios Containing Details of A… trueman2u on Israel is silencing the last v… Brian Harry, Austral… on The Houthis Are Preparing for… trueman2u on Audios Containing Details of A… Brian Harry, Austral… on Audios Containing Details of A… trueman2u on Cornering and Strangulating Ir… Laskarina on Israel is silencing the last v… Laskarina on Israel is silencing the last v… traducteur on Israel is silencing the last v… Brian Harry, Austral… on Israel is silencing the last v…
Aletho News
- Uranium Particles Discovered by IAEA in Iran Not Related to JCPOA – Russian Senior Official November 12, 2019
- The Bolivian Coup Is Not a Coup—Because US Wanted It to Happen November 12, 2019
- The Conservative Tide Is Losing in Latin America – That’s Why Morales Had To Go November 12, 2019
- John Brennan’s CIA Trump Task Force November 12, 2019
- Google sucks up & analyzes healthcare data on millions of Americans in secret AI project… after voluntary opt-in flops November 12, 2019
- A Holocaust of Biblical Proportions November 12, 2019
- Audios Containing Details of Alleged Coup Plan & US Involvement Emerge Amid Bolivian Crisis – Report November 11, 2019
- The Houthis Are Preparing for a Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen November 11, 2019
- A lesson for the Palestinian leadership: Real reasons behind Israel’s arrest and release of Labadi, Mi’ri November 11, 2019
- Israel is silencing the last voices trying to prevent abuse of Palestinians November 11, 2019
- Do You Want to Eat Some Pesticide? – #PropagandaWatch November 11, 2019
- Lula’s Release Will Only Reinvigorate the Pink Tide Against U.S. Hegemony in Latin America November 11, 2019
- Cornering and Strangulating Iran Has Backfired on Israel November 11, 2019
- Tulsi Gabbard Demands Clinton Retract ‘Defamatory’ Russia Smear November 11, 2019
- Ex-Ecuador leader Correa: Bolivia’s Morales was forced out in ‘coup’, OAS is ‘an instrument of US domination’ November 11, 2019
- Rouhani: Iran to stay in JCPOA, reap benefits when UN arms embargo ends next year November 11, 2019
- ‘Thousands’ of newly-created generic Twitter accounts defend ‘right-wing coup’ in Bolivia November 11, 2019
- Founder of ‘White Helmets’ James Le Mesurier Found Dead in Istanbul November 11, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Omar Haitham al-Badawi November 11, 2019
- Israeli human rights violations in West Bank & Gaza, Nov 4-7 November 8, 2019
- ABC anchor caught on mic saying network quashed Epstein story November 6, 2019
Indian Punchline
- 40 years after Berlin Wall November 11, 2019
- A Brandenberg Gate at Dera Baba Nanak November 9, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Delingpole: Greta Thunberg Could Not Be More Wrong About the Australian Bush Fires November 12, 2019
- UK Capacity Market “Back In Play” November 11, 2019
- Whaley Bridge Cover Up November 11, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply