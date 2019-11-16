Aletho News

Questioning Edward Snowden with Jason Bermas

James Corbett joins Jason Bermas to discuss Edward Snowden’s new book and the deeper questions surrounding the “Snowden revelations” narrative. *PLEASE NOTE: There are several audio drop-outs during this conversation, but it is still intelligible.

VIDEO COURTESY: JASON BERMAS

SHOW NOTES
Permanent Record

Snowden on Rogan

Snowden Mission Accomplished

Google Has MILLIONS OF PATIENTS HEALTH RECORDS And They Don’t Even Know It!

Blowing the Whistle on the NSA

Clemente reveals total surveillance on Erin Burnett

The NSA Is Building the Country’s Biggest Spy Center (Watch What You Say)

Whistleblower: NSA wiretapped Obama, Petraeus, Alito, others

How the Government Predicts The Future – Inside the “Sentient World Simulation”

All Hail Elon’s Martian Technocracy!

Another severe flaw in Signal desktop app lets hackers steal your chats in plaintext

Interview 152 – John Young on Wikileaks and Whistleblowing

Episode 252 – Meet Zbigniew Brzezinski, Conspiracy Theorist

