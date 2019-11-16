Questioning Edward Snowden with Jason Bermas
James Corbett joins Jason Bermas to discuss Edward Snowden’s new book and the deeper questions surrounding the “Snowden revelations” narrative. *PLEASE NOTE: There are several audio drop-outs during this conversation, but it is still intelligible.
VIDEO COURTESY: JASON BERMAS
SHOW NOTES
Permanent Record
Google Has MILLIONS OF PATIENTS HEALTH RECORDS And They Don’t Even Know It!
Blowing the Whistle on the NSA
Clemente reveals total surveillance on Erin Burnett
The NSA Is Building the Country’s Biggest Spy Center (Watch What You Say)
Whistleblower: NSA wiretapped Obama, Petraeus, Alito, others
How the Government Predicts The Future – Inside the “Sentient World Simulation”
All Hail Elon’s Martian Technocracy!
Another severe flaw in Signal desktop app lets hackers steal your chats in plaintext
Interview 152 – John Young on Wikileaks and Whistleblowing
Episode 252 – Meet Zbigniew Brzezinski, Conspiracy Theorist
November 16, 2019
