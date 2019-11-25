Aletho News

How to Predict the Future – #PropagandaWatch

corbettreport | November 25, 2019

I predict that “foreign interference” will replace “the devil made me do it” as the new excuse for everything. But how did I divine this vision? From a crystal ball? Not quite. Find out the secret of how to predict the future in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.

SHOW NOTES:

FBI Protected Voices Initiative

Larken Rose on the Immorality of Voting

The Last Word on Voting

