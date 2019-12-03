Israeli Minister of Defense to Impose Sanctions on Palestinian ‘Militants’ Abroad
IMEMC & Agencies – December 3, 2019
Israeli Minister of Defense, Naftali Bennett, on Tuesday, issued a written order imposing international economic sanctions on Palestinian militants abroad, The Palestinian News and Info Agency reported.
Hebrew media outlets broadcast Bennett’s decision, pointing out that this move has never been attempted before.
Bennett issued his first order against Jamil Hersh, a member of the Arab Society for Human Rights in London, members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah party will also be sanctioned.
Share this:
Related
December 3, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Hezbollah, Israel, Lebanon, Palestine, UK
4 Comments »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The condensed case against the White Helmet imposters in Syria
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Global Giants: American Empire and Transnational Capital
Maximilian C. Forte review of Giants: The Global Power Elite by Peter Phillips (Introduction by William I. Robinson). New York: Seven Stories Press, 2018. LCCN 2018017493; ISBN 9781609808716 (pbk.); ISBN 9781609808723 (ebook); 353 pps.
Giants: The Global Power Elite, by Peter M. Phillips, Professor of Political Sociology at Sonoma State University, opens with a stated intention of following in the tradition C. Wright Mills’ The Power Elite. This book is clearly meant to be a contemporary update and expansion of Mills’ work, such that the “power elite” now becomes the global power elite (GPE) in Phillips’ volume—and central to the idea of a global power elite is the transnational capitalist class that was at the core of the theorization of Leslie Sklair. One of the most important features of this book, in my view, is that it overcomes the unproductive dichotomy that continues to silently inform many academic and political debates on this question: is the contemporary world order one dominated by US imperialism or transnational capital? Phillips’ answer is productive (even if I do not entirely agree): transnational capital has acquired US power and uses the power of the US state to further its aims, protect its interests, and enforce its agenda. Where I differ, the difference is a relatively slight matter of emphasis: Phillips’ model is largely correct, but it is also important to remember that the wealthiest, most numerous, and most powerful membership of the “transnational” capitalist class is in fact American.
Aside from this, Phillips reveals how even now mere mention of the “transnational capitalist class” is obscured in mainstream corporate media coverage. As he points out: “the concept of a global transnational capitalist class is essentially completely absent from corporate news coverage in the United States and Europe” (p. 62).
The centrepiece of this work is its detailed exposition of the 389 individuals who constitute the core of “the policy planning nongovernmental networks that manage, facilitate, and protect the continued concentration of global capital” (p. 10). … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,714,216 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
tsisageya on Israeli Minister of Defense to… tsisageya on Israeli Minister of Defense to… traducteur on Israeli Minister of Defense to… aidan maconachy on Is it climate socialism – or… Brian Harry, Austral… on Israeli Minister of Defense to… tsisageya on Say No To The US-Israel Mutual… tsisageya on Say No To The US-Israel Mutual… Brian Harry, Austral… on Say No To The US-Israel Mutual… tsisageya on Say No To The US-Israel Mutual… tsisageya on Say No To The US-Israel Mutual… tsisageya on Say No To The US-Israel Mutual… tsisageya on Say No To The US-Israel Mutual… trueman2u on French vote one step closer to… roberthstiver on UN: Israeli occupation costs P… roberthstiver on The International Zionist…
Aletho News
- Israeli Minister of Defense to Impose Sanctions on Palestinian ‘Militants’ Abroad December 3, 2019
- ‘Trump’s demeaning me!’ Lisa Page’s new victim narrative is just a media-backed PR move ahead of FBI misconduct report December 3, 2019
- Say No To The US-Israel Mutual Defense Pact December 3, 2019
- Regenerating Islamic Terrorism December 3, 2019
- New US Ambassadors to Central Asia – the Testament of Growing US Interest December 3, 2019
- The Pentagon’s Destruction of the Bill of Rights December 3, 2019
- KONE To Put Facial Recognition And Alexa Listening Devices In Elevators December 3, 2019
- French vote one step closer to anti-Zionism ban December 3, 2019
- DHS proposes MANDATORY facial recognition checks for US citizens at airports December 3, 2019
- The International Zionist Conspiracy December 3, 2019
- Global Giants: American Empire and Transnational Capital December 3, 2019
- UN: Israeli occupation costs Palestinians $48 billion December 2, 2019
- NATO’s four crises December 2, 2019
- Narrative Managers Faceplant In Hilarious OPCW Scandal Spin Job December 2, 2019
- Defence Ministry Dismisses NYT Report on Russia ‘Bombing’ Syrian Refugee Camp in August December 2, 2019
- Bilateral trade relations between Iran and EU suffer under harsh US sanctions December 2, 2019
- Remember traditional knowledge? December 2, 2019
- BBC’s One Planet falsely claims that polar bears hunting whales from shore is an unprecedented effect of climate change December 2, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Only 19.7% of Americans agree with US State Dept on Israeli settlements December 3, 2019
- Michael Bloomberg’s Israel connection runs deep November 29, 2019
- Gideon Levy: Israel’s massacre of family is a war crime November 29, 2019
Gilad Atzmon
- As of today, I am the only winner of the 12 December Election! December 1, 2019
Indian Punchline
- Colombo draws the red line for India December 3, 2019
- Does Japan grow onions? December 2, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Israel’s record of ignoring UN General Assembly resolutions should exclude it from any recognition by the UN and the Countries around the World(which is most of them) which have been ignored.
If Israel wants to command respect from the rest of the World it should begin by behaving itself.
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | December 3, 2019 |
I don’t see that they have any way of enforcing such a measure. It’s nothing but political theatre.
Comment by traducteur | December 3, 2019 |
Israeli Minister of Defense to Impose Sanctions on Palestinian ‘Militants’ Abroad
Am I really the only human experiencing cognitive dissonance here? I truly thought I’d heard it all…
Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 |
Then I remember that Israeli ministers really have no say-so.
Then, I wonder about the headline that even brought me here.
Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 |