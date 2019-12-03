Aletho News

Israeli Minister of Defense to Impose Sanctions on Palestinian ‘Militants’ Abroad

IMEMC & Agencies – December 3, 2019

Israeli Minister of Defense, Naftali Bennett, on Tuesday, issued a written order imposing international economic sanctions on Palestinian militants abroad, The Palestinian News and Info Agency reported.

Hebrew media outlets broadcast Bennett’s decision, pointing out that this move has never been attempted before.

Bennett issued his first order against Jamil Hersh, a member of the Arab Society for Human Rights in London, members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah party will also be sanctioned.

  1. Israel’s record of ignoring UN General Assembly resolutions should exclude it from any recognition by the UN and the Countries around the World(which is most of them) which have been ignored.
    If Israel wants to command respect from the rest of the World it should begin by behaving itself.

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | December 3, 2019 | Reply

  2. I don’t see that they have any way of enforcing such a measure. It’s nothing but political theatre.

    Comment by traducteur | December 3, 2019 | Reply

  3. Israeli Minister of Defense to Impose Sanctions on Palestinian ‘Militants’ Abroad

    Am I really the only human experiencing cognitive dissonance here? I truly thought I’d heard it all…

    Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 | Reply

  4. Then I remember that Israeli ministers really have no say-so.

    Then, I wonder about the headline that even brought me here.

    Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 | Reply


