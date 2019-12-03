Aletho News

What Did #ExxonKnew and When Did They Knew It?

Corbett • 12/03/2019

As #ExxonKnew gains traction with the public, one Corbett Report listener writes in for more info on the subject. Today we explore the Rockefeller-funded beginnings of this push for prosecution, how it has disintegrated in the courts, and how it has succeeded in penetrating the public consciousness in the service of the technocratic agenda.

SHOW NOTES:
ExxonKnew.org

Who Wants To Be A Carbon Trillionaire?

New York Attorney General Started RICO Planning Before Any InsideClimate Stories Were Released

SEC Investigators Decide Not To Punish Exxon For Alleged Climate Heresy

Bloomberg Government Ponders Collapse of #ExxonKnew

What They’re Saying About New York’s ExxonMobil Trial

Podcast – Examining Climate Change Litigation (Guest: Christopher Horner)

In Defiance of Judge’s Ruling in Climate Cast, New York Attorney General Refuses to Comply With Discovery Requests

What Did Shell Know and When Did They Know It?

#ExxonKnew Epic Fail: Oil Companies DID NOT build “their rigs to account for sea-level rise”

1988: James Hansen And Tim Wirth Sabotaged The Air Conditioning In Congress

