The Douma Hoax: Anatomy of a False Flag
Corbett • 12/07/2019
As whistleblowers and documents continue to destroy the narrative surrounding the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria last year, it is becoming increasingly apparent that this false flag event has been exposed. This week on The Corbett Report podcast, James goes through the remarkable timeline of the Douma hoax and breaks the spell that the propagandists have sought to cast on the public.
SHOW NOTES
Is it any wonder, that the Military Industrial Complex/CIA/MI 6, desperately want to shut down people like Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden, and of course, Julian Assange(and this bloke James Corbett?) The CIA, & MI 6, must be in “Damage Control” as their lying schemes are exposed.
And, is it any wonder that TRUST in the West’s Leaders has reached an ALL TIME LOW…….? The Western MSM is completely complicit in the lies and cover ups(as if people hadn’t arrived at that opinion).
AND, OUR Leaders would lie about this phoney war, they would lie about “9/11” as well, wouldn’t they?
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | December 7, 2019 |