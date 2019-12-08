Psy Ops Goes Mainstream
Amazing Polly | December 7, 2019
All the world’s a stage, and they want you to believe their story is real. I give you some examples of faked reports that led us to war and then I introduce very unlucky people who were at multiple tragic events. I move on to one example of why they tell stories and then show you a theory as to how they are able to do it.
