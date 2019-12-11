Aletho News

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | December 11, 2019

The Atlantic hurricane season has now officially ended, so let’s check the numbers.

https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/tcfaq/E11.html
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/products/tc_realtime/season.asp?storm_season=2019

There have been six hurricanes in total, including three major ones, Dorian, Humberto and Lorenzo. Coincidentally both numbers are the same as the average since 1950.

According to NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division, many hurricanes were missed in the earlier decades. Systematic aircraft reconnaissance began in 1944, but this only covered half of the Atlantic basin, until daily satellite monitoring started in 1966.

There has only been one US landfalling hurricane this year, Dorian which clipped Cape Hatteras as a weak Cat 1.

https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/hurdat/All_U.S._Hurricanes.html

Despite four major hurricanes in the previous two years, the period since 2005 remains notable for its relative lack of major hurricanes.

Globally, 12-month running averages indicate nothing out of the ordinary, either for all hurricanes or major ones:

http://climatlas.com/tropical/

