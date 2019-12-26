Nobody Is Touching US-Occupied Syrian Oil With a 6 Foot Pole — Saudi Aramco Denies Sending Experts
By Marko Marjanović | Checkpoint Asia | December 26, 2019
Claims emerged last week that Saudi Aramco was looking to get US-occupied oil fields in eastern Syria back to capacity:
Sources have disclosed that the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, commonly referred to as Aramco, has sent a delegation of experts to discuss investment opportunities in the oil fields and wells in the Eastern Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor.
According to the oppositionist news site Deir Ezzor 24, Aramco “started implementing practical steps in this field, where a group of the company arrived in an official mission to al-Omar oil field in the eastern Deir Ezzor countryside.”
It is believed that the investments will be made through contracts signed between Aramco and the US government, whose armed forces have steadily been increasing their military presence in terms of manpower and equipment around the oil fields.
These then escalated into claims that Saudis had also deployed troops to guard Aramco technicians:
Saudi Arabia has deployed “dozens” of soldiers to a major oil field in eastern Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor in an apparent effort to protect the group of Saudi and Egyptian Aramco experts who arrived in the area the previous week, reports have said.
According to the Arabic service of the Anadolu Agency, local sources said that the Saudi soldiers arrived at Al-Omar oil field aboard helicopters. The source also added that this coincided with the arrival of about 30 trucks carrying drilling and digging equipment, which entered Syrian territory from northern Iraq.
However, Aramco has denied all of this:
The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, commonly referred to as Aramco, denied sending a delegation of experts and consultants to oil fields and wells in the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor.
In response to questions by email from Enab Baladi, Aramco’s Corporate Communications Department confirmed, on 20 December 2019, that the company is not conducting any activities in Syria.
“We assure you that Saudi Aramco is not involved in any mining, production or other investment activities in Syria,” according to the company’s communications department.
Make up your own mind, but I for one believe the Saudis in this case. Aramco has very little to gain from getting involved in what is a tiny field, and much to lose from being seen as plundering Syria’s resources. The Turkish Anadolu, however, has every reason to blacken the Saudis given the Saudi-Turkish confrontation over Qatar blockade, and the limited spiteful Saudi championing of Kurds in retaliation.
Share this:
Related
December 26, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Deception | Saudi Arabia, Syria
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
They’re STILL After Your Fingerprints!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The Mysterious Frank Taylor Report: The 9/11 Document that Launched US-NATO’s “War on Terrorism” in the Middle East
By Prof. Niels Harrit – Global Research – March 21, 2018
We call them ‘the 9/11 wars’ – the seemingly unending destruction of the Middle East and North Africa which has been going on for the last seventeen years. As revealed by Gen. Wesley Clark,[1] these wars were already anticipated in September 2001.
The legal foundation for the invasion of Iraq in 2003 has been challenged in several countries. The best known is the Chilcot Inquiry in the UK, which began in 2009 and concluded in a report in 2016. The inquiry was not about the legality of military action, but the British government was strongly criticised for not having provided a legal basis for the attack.
Even though the invasion of Iraq was planned[2] prior to 9/11, most observers note that the attack on Afghanistan in 2001 was a required precursor.
However, the legal basis for attacking Afghanistan has attracted almost no attention. One obstacle in addressing this has been the assumption that the key document was still classified.[3][4]
But as demonstrated below, this document was apparently declassified in 2008. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,732,057 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
Elisabeth Jenders on German politician: “Ami… dudley on US uses ISIS as ‘scarecrow’ to… dudley on US uses ISIS as ‘scarecrow’ to… dudley on US uses ISIS as ‘scarecrow’ to… dudley on US uses ISIS as ‘scarecrow’ to… Brian Harry, Austral… on US uses ISIS as ‘scarecrow’ to… dudley on Israel halts Jordan Valley ann… dudley on Israel halts Jordan Valley ann… dudley on Israel halts Jordan Valley ann… dudley on Israel halts Jordan Valley ann… dudley on Israel halts Jordan Valley ann… dudley on Israel halts Jordan Valley ann… dudley on Israel halts Jordan Valley ann… dudley on Israel halts Jordan Valley ann… dudley on Israel halts Jordan Valley ann…
Aletho News
- Impeachment Is a Distraction: Heavily Scripted Vote Demonstrates That Democracy Really Is Dead December 26, 2019
- Nobody Is Touching US-Occupied Syrian Oil With a 6 Foot Pole — Saudi Aramco Denies Sending Experts December 26, 2019
- German politician: “Ami go home!” December 26, 2019
- US uses ISIS as ‘scarecrow’ to intimidate others, while secretly backing them, Syrian FM tells RT December 25, 2019
- India’s three-step communal game plan December 25, 2019
- Why Trump is Winding Up Tensions with North Korea December 25, 2019
- Trump-Bidens-Russia-Ukraine: A systemic interpretation December 25, 2019
- The Mysterious Frank Taylor Report: The 9/11 Document that Launched US-NATO’s “War on Terrorism” in the Middle East December 25, 2019
- Israel halts Jordan Valley annexation ahead of ICC probe December 24, 2019
- Israel allows only 55 Palestinian Christians from Gaza to enter West Bank for Christmas December 24, 2019
- Guardian corrects article about Julian Assange embassy ‘escape plot’ to Russia… a year later December 24, 2019
- An End to the World as We Know It? December 24, 2019
- French Union Workers Agree to Halt Production at Key Oil Facility December 24, 2019
- They’re STILL After Your Fingerprints! – #PropagandaWatch December 23, 2019
- France chronology in 2019: Year of Yellow Vest rebellion December 23, 2019
- Merry ‘Bloody Christmas’: Venezuela Uncovers Guaido’s Plot to Provoke US Intervention December 23, 2019
- Chemical Weapons Watchdog Is Just an American Lap Dog December 23, 2019
- Young Gaza Girl Fighting Cancer Alone in West Bank Hospital December 23, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (December 19-25, 2019) December 26, 2019
- Gazan Girl Fights Cancer Alone at West Bank Hospital – Israel Won’t Let Her Parents Join her December 23, 2019
- Israeli Anti-BDS Ministry Secretly Buys Media Coverage December 20, 2019
Gilad Atzmon
- DR. GUY BECHOR ON AMERICAN JEWRY AND ITS DESTINY December 23, 2019
Indian Punchline
- Afghan peace process annoys Modi govt December 25, 2019
- Why Hindutva is a pariah in world opinion December 24, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Too Much Snow For Rudolf! December 26, 2019
- Happy Xmas December 25, 2019
- Green ideology, not climate change, makes bushfires worse December 24, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply