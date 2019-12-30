Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Hezbollah Denounces ‘Savage’ Attack on Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi: US Exposed Its True Face

Al-Manar | December 30, 2019

Hezbollah on Monday firmly denounced US aggression on Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah, describing it as savage and blatant assault on Iraq’s sovereignty.

“The savage and perfidious aggression by the US on Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq is a blatant attack on Iraq’s sovereignty, security, stability and people, especially the Hashd Shaabi which had the upper hand in confronting the Takfiri terror and defeating it,” a statement released by Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office read, referring to Iraq’s paramilitary force, also called Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), in which Kata’ib Hezbollah is one of its components.

“This aggression affirms again that the US administration wants to strike the power factors within the Iraqi people who are capable of confronting Daesh (ISIL) and other US-backed extremist and criminal groups.”

“The US administration exposes its true face as a hostile power to Iraq and Iraqis’ interests,” the statement added.

Hezbollah offered condolences to Iraqis on the martyrs of the attack, wishing speedy recovery for those who were wounded.

“Those who decided this criminal aggression will find out soon the idiocy of such decision as well as its repercussions,” the statement concluded.

December 30, 2019 - Posted by | War Crimes | , , ,

7 Comments »

  1. As far as I’m concerned, Israel can go fuck itself. And then go ahead and fuck itself one more time.

    Comment by tsisageya | December 30, 2019 | Reply

  2. It bears repeating: Israel can go fuck itself, which it already has.

    Comment by tsisageya | December 30, 2019 | Reply

  3. The U.S. government can go fuck itself as well…and all their cohorts.

    Comment by tsisageya | December 30, 2019 | Reply

    • Give them all free acreage in Siberia then force them all to go there. Or waterboard them all, I don’t care. Keep them all away from me, that’s all I ask.

      Comment by tsisageya | December 30, 2019 | Reply

  4. Comment by tsisageya | December 30, 2019 | Reply

  5. “The savage and perfidious aggression by the US on Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq is a blatant attack on Iraq’s sovereignty, security, stability and people”

    Strange really, just about every country in the Middle East has been at war some time since WWII……..Except Israel…..How “Lucky” are they?

    Comment by Brian Harry Meynell | December 30, 2019 | Reply

    • Yes, it’s so strange. Who am I? Where am I?

      Comment by tsisageya | December 30, 2019 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »