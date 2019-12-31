Christiana’s Howler!
By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | December 30, 2019
Don’t worry about facts, Christiana!
https://twitter.com/CFigueres/status/1211351748847124480
The claim is based on a Silly Jilly article in the Grauniad here. However the Guardian claim is based on electricity only, and not all energy, a distinction that apparently is beyond Christiana.
Furthermore, a third of renewable electricity comes from biomass, which most experts now accept is extremely bad for the environment and will not reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
When we look at total primary energy consumption, we find that Christiana’s much vaunted wind and solar power only contributes a paltry 4% in Q3, even when hydro power is added in. Meanwhile fossil fuels accounted for 77%.
https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/total-energy-section-1-energy-trends
Meanwhile Mark Carney is trying to get pension funds to divest from fossil fuels, because he is convinced the world will stop using them in the near future.
December 31, 2019
