Israeli Media Hails US Audacity in Assassinating General Suleimani
Al-Manar | January 3, 2020
Despite the censorship imposed on the Israeli media, the enemy’s analysts could not hide their support for the assassination of the IRGC’s Quds Force General Suleimani and Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in Iraq.
The Zionist media also hinted at Israel’s role in providing data to the US for carrying out the operation, adding that Suleimani has always been a target for the Israeli army.
Suleimani planned many of the attacks on ‘Israel’, and he used to keep close to its border, one of the Zionist political analysts said.
The Zionist analysts hailed the US’ audacity in carrying out the operation, adding that this confirms that the US is Israel’s strategic partner.
Meanwhile, the Zionist enemy raised a military alert across the occupation entity, closing the ski resort in Hermon area.
In this regard, the Zionist analysts added that the Iranian response may reach targets in the entity, which obliges ‘Israel’ to remain on alert.
Share this:
Related
January 3, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Wars for Israel | Israel, Middle East, United States, Zionism
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
US Policies: Made In Israel
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
World oil and gas ‘running out’
By Graham Jones | CNN | October 2, 2003
Global warming will never bring a “doomsday scenario” a team of scientists says — because oil and gas are running out much faster than thought.
The world’s oil reserves are up to 80 percent less than predicted, a team from Sweden’s University of Uppsala says. Production levels will peak in about 10 years’ time, they say.
“Non-fossil fuels must come in much stronger than it had been hoped,” Professor Kjell Alekett told CNN.
Oil production levels will hit their maximum soon after 2010 with gas supplies peaking not long afterwards, the Swedish geologists say.
At that point prices for petrol and other fuels will reach disastrous levels. … Full article
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,738,806 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
traducteur on Israel is systematically poiso… Brian Harry, Austral… on Israel is systematically poiso… roberthstiver on Israel killed 149 Palestinians… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso… tsisageya on Israel is systematically poiso…
Aletho News
- Israeli Media Hails US Audacity in Assassinating General Suleimani January 3, 2020
- Palestinian Factions Denounce Suleimani Assassination, Stress Unity of Resistance Front January 3, 2020
- Trump’s Fatal Mistake in Iraq and Beginning of End for US Occupation January 3, 2020
- Israel is systematically poisoning one million Palestinian children January 3, 2020
- PA rejects Israel decision to use alternative to UNRWA schools in Jerusalem January 2, 2020
- Israel killed 149 Palestinians, including 33 children in 2019 January 2, 2020
- Palestinian student Mays Abu Ghosh speaks out on Israeli abuse and torture under interrogation January 2, 2020
- Former intelligence officer calls on US to murder Iraq’s PMU leader January 2, 2020
- Obama’s NSC Holdovers Finally Booted After Three Years Of Non-Stop Leaks January 2, 2020
- Pentagon chief threatens Iran with ‘pre-emptive action’ if embassy attacks continue January 2, 2020
- The Terrifying Rise of the Zombie State Narrative January 2, 2020
- The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act: Why Washington Is Both Corrupt and Ignorant January 2, 2020
- No, Greenland is not approaching a melting ‘tipping point’ January 2, 2020
- Shutter the US Embassy in Iraq January 1, 2020
- Post-Iraq war US intel report predicting 2020 looks ‘eerily prescient’ only compared to agencies’ political blunders January 1, 2020
- Declassified files reveal British establishment’s fear of online Irish Republican activity January 1, 2020
- We Were Warned About the Deep State, but Refused to Listen January 1, 2020
- Embracing Palestine: How to Combat Israel’s Misuse of ‘Antisemitism’ January 1, 2020
If Americans Knew
- ‘Blinding the truth’: Israeli snipers target Gaza protesters in the eyes December 27, 2019
- O Little Town of Bethlehem, what has become of thee? December 26, 2019
- Maccabee Task Force covertly funded 3,200 pro-Israel events on US campuses December 26, 2019
Gilad Atzmon
- Burg, Soros and the ‘Jew-niversal.’ January 1, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Victoria Falls Drying Up? Sky Accused Of Fake News By Locals January 3, 2020
- BBC Press Office Leap To Harrabin’s Defence–But Ignore His Bias January 2, 2020
- An Exceptional Year? Hardly, Mr McCarthy January 1, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply