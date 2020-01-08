Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Propagandists Ponder Plunging Popularity – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 01/07/2020

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube

This week on #PropagandaWatch we look at how the propagandists are wringing their hands over the plunging popularity of their dinosaur media outlets.

SHOW NOTES:
A year of media upheaval

“The News” is a Social Construct. It is Used to Program You.

Episode 370 – The Afghanistan Papers Are Establishment Whitewash BS

Axios (wiki)

January 8, 2020 - Posted by | Deception, Mainstream Media, Warmongering

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »