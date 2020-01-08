Propagandists Ponder Plunging Popularity – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 01/07/2020
This week on #PropagandaWatch we look at how the propagandists are wringing their hands over the plunging popularity of their dinosaur media outlets.
SHOW NOTES:
A year of media upheaval
“The News” is a Social Construct. It is Used to Program You.
Episode 370 – The Afghanistan Papers Are Establishment Whitewash BS
January 8, 2020
