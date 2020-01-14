Israel to build more detention facilities for Palestinians
Palestine Information Center – January 14, 2020
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM – The Israeli occupation government has approved a plan to build more detention facilities to accommodate thousands of new Palestinian prisoners.
According to Israel’s Channel 7, four prisons will be built to accommodate about 4,000 Palestinians as part of a long-term plan to be finished in 2040.
The project will also include other detention centers, police stations and courts.
The Israeli prison service has 30 prisons and detention centers, the Channel said.
There are about 5,700 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, including 47 women and girls, 250 children, six lawmakers, 500 administrative detainees and 700 patients.
a long-term plan to be finished in 2040
There seems to be a fairly good chance that the Zionist entity will have been dismantled before then, so perhaps we need not worry too much.
LikeLike
Comment by traducteur | January 14, 2020