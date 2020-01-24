The 3rd Annual REAL Fake News Awards!
Corbett • 01/25/2020
And now, from the palatial Corbett Report studios in western Japan, it’s time for The 3rd Annual REAL Fake News Awards. Which media organization will take home the most Dinos for their dishonest reporting? Who will bear the shame of the biggest fake news story of the year? Find out in this year’s exciting gala broadcast!!
THE AWARD FOR FAKEST NARRATIVE ABOUT A CONTEXTLESS INTERNET VIDEO GOES TO:
- CNN, The Washington Post and NBC Universal for their misreporting on the Covington High School students.
- Dishonorable mention goes to The National Review for “The Covington Students Might as Well Have Just Spit on the Cross.”
- h/t to kit8642 who provides more details about the suspicious sourcing of this viral video clip in the nominations for these awards on corbettreport.com
THE AWARD FOR FAKEST FALSE FLAG COVER-UP OF THE YEAR GOES TO:
- CBS News for “Chemical weapons watchdog OPCW defends Syria report as whistleblower claims bias“
- More information on this story
THE AWARD FOR FAKEST CLIMATE CRUSADE OF THE YEAR GOES TO:
- Time Magazine for “2019 Person of the Year – Greta Thunberg“
- Please read “The Manufacturing of Greta Thunberg” for more info on this story
- Relevant article and video from In-This-Together.com
THE AWARD FOR FAKEST VIDEO FOOTAGE OF THE YEAR GOES TO:
- ABC News for their “dramatic coverage” of “Turkey’s” military bombing “Kurd civilians” in a “Syrian border town”:
- Dishonorable mentions go to Emannuelle Macron, Leo Dicaprio, Madonna and other Twitterati who posted there own fake news about the Amazon fire (h/t manbearpig)
THE AWARD FOR FAKEST ECONOMIC STATISTICS OF THE YEAR GOES TO:
- The Japanese government, for their admission that 40% of the 56 key government economic releases are in fact fake, fudged or completely made up!
AND THE AWARD FOR FAKE NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR GOES TO:
- ABC News for “It was unbelievable what we had. We had Clinton, we had everything.“
- Follow up: Scoop: ABC News/Epstein
- Real Story: Epstein stories at corbettreport
- Whitney Webb articles at MintPressNews
- Derrick Broze on Epstein
- Dishonourable mention goes to The Atlantic for “How the Epstein Case Explains the Rise of Conspiracy Theorists“
