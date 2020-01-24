Aletho News

The 3rd Annual REAL Fake News Awards!

Corbett • 01/25/2020

And now, from the palatial Corbett Report studios in western Japan, it’s time for The 3rd Annual REAL Fake News Awards. Which media organization will take home the most Dinos for their dishonest reporting? Who will bear the shame of the biggest fake news story of the year? Find out in this year’s exciting gala broadcast!!

Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4

THE AWARD FOR FAKEST NARRATIVE ABOUT A CONTEXTLESS INTERNET VIDEO GOES TO:

THE AWARD FOR FAKEST FALSE FLAG COVER-UP OF THE YEAR GOES TO:

THE AWARD FOR FAKEST CLIMATE CRUSADE OF THE YEAR GOES TO:

THE AWARD FOR FAKEST VIDEO FOOTAGE OF THE YEAR GOES TO:

  • ABC News for their “dramatic coverage” of “Turkey’s” military bombing “Kurd civilians” in a “Syrian border town”:
  • Dishonorable mentions go to Emannuelle Macron, Leo Dicaprio, Madonna and other Twitterati who posted there own fake news about the Amazon fire (h/t manbearpig)

THE AWARD FOR FAKEST ECONOMIC STATISTICS OF THE YEAR GOES TO:

  • The Japanese government, for their admission that 40% of the 56 key government economic releases are in fact fake, fudged or completely made up!

AND THE AWARD FOR FAKE NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR GOES TO:

