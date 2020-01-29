Aletho News

Nakhale: “Deal of Century” Conspiracy that Represents New Challenge

Deputy chief of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziyad Nakhala
Al-Manar | January 29, 2020

Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Palestinian Resistance movement Ziad Nakhale stressed that the so-called “Deal of the Century” target the Palestinian people and the entire nation.

In a statement released a day after the announcement of US President Donald Trump’s so-called “peace plan”, Nakhale described the plan as a conspiracy “that represents a great challenge to our nation and unprecedented bullying.”

Trump started his plan by blaming Arab and Muslim world for not recognizing Israel,” Nakhale added.

He noted that Washington “wants to make our people slaves to Israelis after a long history of struggle, resistance and sacrifices.”

“They (US administration and occupation authorities) think they can simply change the history… They think they can wipe out our culture.”

“This stage is different and needs more forms of resistance,” Nakhale said, lashing out at Arab states’ stances towards the “Deal of the Century.”

