UN rejects US deal of the century

MEMO | January 29, 2020

The United Nations has rejected US President Donald Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ and reiterated that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be solved based on UN resolutions and international law.

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said: “The position of the United Nations on the two-State solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound.”

He added: “The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis in resolving the conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law, and bilateral agreements and realizing the vision of two States – Israel and Palestine – living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines.”

It is worth noting that Trump has ignored the two-state solution adopted by the UN and the international community and proposed his own view of the two-state solution, which ignores the 1967 borders and has all of Jerusalem under full Israeli sovereignty.

  1. This latest “Peace Deal” clearly written by Netanyahu/Likud, and with NO REFERENCE OR INPUT by the Palestinians is an insult to the intelligence of any fair minded person. It is a total sham, and the only people happy with it are the Israeli’s and the Dual Passport Holders in the USA Congress.
    It is an insult to the intelligence of anyone else…….

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | January 29, 2020 | Reply


