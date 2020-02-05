Aletho News

Internet Censorship on 9/11 Freefall

911FreeFall.com | December 2019

Host Andy Steele is joined by James Corbett of The Corbett Report to discuss the steps that YouTube has taken in recent years to diminish the presence of alternative information and voices on its platform.

Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES
9/11: A Conspiracy Theory

YouTube Blacklists Federal Reserve Information. It’s Up To YOU To Spread It!

Chris Hayes’ tweetstorm

Google Video in 2006 (note multiple 9/11 and truth related videos on front page)

Outrage as YouTube Reportedly Blocks History Teachers Uploading Hitler Archive Clips

What is a ‘False Flag’ Attack — and Was Boston One? (Yahoo / The Atlantic)

YouTube To Delete All Accounts That Aren’t “Commercially Viable” Starting Dec. 10th

Be Careful What You Wish For: TikTok Tries To Stop Bullying On Its Platforms… By Suppressing Those It Thought Might Get Bullied

TikTok owns up to censoring some users’ videos to stop bullying

Episode 344 – Problem Reaction Solution: Internet Censorship Edition

nterview 1465 – Glyn Moody on the EU Copyright Directive

Corbett Report on Minds / Bitchute / Steemit / IPFS

  1. The Tech giants are gradually censoring many items on the Internet which used to be freely available. If this keeps up, the NET will be like the MSM, full of absolute “Bovine Excreta”……I suppose the Russians and the Chinese will have to set up their own Internet, so that some balance is restored….

    Like

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | February 5, 2020 | Reply


