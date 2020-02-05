Internet Censorship on 9/11 Freefall
Host Andy Steele is joined by James Corbett of The Corbett Report to discuss the steps that YouTube has taken in recent years to diminish the presence of alternative information and voices on its platform.
SHOW NOTES
9/11: A Conspiracy Theory
YouTube Blacklists Federal Reserve Information. It’s Up To YOU To Spread It!
Google Video in 2006 (note multiple 9/11 and truth related videos on front page)
Outrage as YouTube Reportedly Blocks History Teachers Uploading Hitler Archive Clips
What is a ‘False Flag’ Attack — and Was Boston One? (Yahoo / The Atlantic)
YouTube To Delete All Accounts That Aren’t “Commercially Viable” Starting Dec. 10th
Be Careful What You Wish For: TikTok Tries To Stop Bullying On Its Platforms… By Suppressing Those It Thought Might Get Bullied
TikTok owns up to censoring some users’ videos to stop bullying
Episode 344 – Problem Reaction Solution: Internet Censorship Edition
nterview 1465 – Glyn Moody on the EU Copyright Directive
Corbett Report on Minds / Bitchute / Steemit / IPFS
