Just Don’t Call It Global Warming! – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 02/04/2020

Global warming. Climate change. Climate weirding. Climate emergency. What’s in a name? A lot, apparently. So much so, in fact, that the advertising execs over at Ad Age are openly wondering whether they can “rebrand” climate change so it sounds scarier. Yipee!

