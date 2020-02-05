Just Don’t Call It Global Warming! – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 02/04/2020
Global warming. Climate change. Climate weirding. Climate emergency. What’s in a name? A lot, apparently. So much so, in fact, that the advertising execs over at Ad Age are openly wondering whether they can “rebrand” climate change so it sounds scarier. Yipee!
SHOW NOTES
RENAMING CLIMATE CHANGE: CAN A NEW NAME FINALLY MAKE US TAKE ACTION?
Oxford Word of the Year: “Climate Emergency”… Seriously?
February 5, 2020
