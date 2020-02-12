Syrian army only targets terrorists, who are still active in Idlib despite de-escalation agreement with Turkey – Kremlin
RT | February 12, 2020
The Syrian army carries out attacks against terrorists in the Idlib province, not civilians , Kremlin said after Turkey threatened Damascus with military action, accusing it of shelling its soldiers.
Turkey has failed to clear the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib Province of jihadist groups, despite promising to do so under the 2018 ceasefire agreement reached by Moscow and Ankara, the spokesperson for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
“These groups are still attacking the Syrian forces from Idlib, as well as conducting aggressive actions against our military sites,” he said.
Erdogan has been accusing the Syrian army of shelling Turkish soldiers and of bombing villages. On Wednesday, he threatened to strike Syrian government forces in Idlib and beyond if Turkish troops are harmed.
The Kremlin’s spokesperson denied that Damascus deliberately targets anyone except the militants. “The Syrian army’s strikes in Idlib are strikes against terrorists, not civilians,” Peskov said.
As for the shelling of Turkish forces, Moscow said that one such confirmed incident had occurred because Ankara failed to properly notify the Syrian military about its troop movements.
Share this:
Related
February 12, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Illegal Occupation | Russia, Syria, Turkey
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Climate Alarmists Fleeing To Antarctica
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
DARPA Genetic Extinction Research a Mistake – Human Rights Watchdog
Sputnik – 11.12.2017
The US advanced military research body – DARPA – announced that it will invest tens of millions of dollars into genetic extinction research. While the official aim of this research is said to be fighting harmful insects, there are significantly darker speculations about the possible use of such a tool.
Radio Sputnik discussed the possible dangers of this kind of research with Silvia Ribeiro, Latin America director of the ETC Group, an international organization dedicated to “the conservation and sustainable advancement of cultural and ecological diversity and human rights.”
“When it is developed under an umbrella of a military research, you get a clear notion that there can be a dual purpose of this research,” Ribeiro told Sputnik. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,778,060 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
rkm009 on Fools pedal in… roberthstiver on US counter-intel agency puts ‘… Brian Harry, Austral… on Media’s Horribly Dishonest Ant… michael on Yet Another Israeli Provocatio… Brian Harry, Austral… on Yet Another Israeli Provocatio… Mike K. on Irish election result is a vic… Victor G. on ‘Ahuman Manifesto’: The… Bob on Yet Another Israeli Provocatio… Brian Harry, Austral… on China, Russia to Defy US Sanct… roberthstiver on Exposed: The “Con of The Centu… roberthstiver on Why Trump Can’t Save Isra… charles allan on ‘Ahuman Manifesto’: The… sunnymoy on Irish election result is a vic… charles allan on Save the planet & die alon… traducteur on Is Pete Buttigieg the Israel L…
Aletho News
- In ‘victory for international law’, UN releases list of firms linked to Israeli settlements February 12, 2020
- No military aspect to Iran’s satellite carriers: Defense minister February 12, 2020
- Syrian army only targets terrorists, who are still active in Idlib despite de-escalation agreement with Turkey – Kremlin February 12, 2020
- New leaks shatter OPCW’s attacks on Douma whistleblowers February 12, 2020
- Why Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers’ Case Against IRS May Cause US Political Dynasties to Shiver February 12, 2020
- Fools pedal in… February 12, 2020
- Audit Reveals The High Cost Of Toll Roads February 11, 2020
- US counter-intel agency puts ‘public disclosure groups’ on same threat list as Al-Qaeda & ISIS February 11, 2020
- Russian oil & gas firms plan to invest $20 BILLION in Iraq’s energy industry February 11, 2020
- Iran stresses right to enhance space technology, rejects France ‘meddlesome’ claims February 11, 2020
- Yet Another Israeli Provocation in the Middle Eastern Skies February 11, 2020
- US Ambassador sends strong message to Netanyahu: patience, young grasshopper, you’ll annex the West Bank soon February 11, 2020
- Irish election result is a victory for Nationalism February 11, 2020
- ‘Ahuman Manifesto’: The Final Solution to Climate Change February 11, 2020
- Canada celebrates agents of Palestinian misery February 11, 2020
- Is Pete Buttigieg the Israel Lobby Choice? February 11, 2020
- Save the planet & die alone: Swedish prof says we should ditch pet cats & dogs, for climate’s sake February 11, 2020
- Despite Iowa Caucus Fiasco, Nevada Democrats Plan to Use New Software “Tool” February 11, 2020
If Americans Knew
- Adelson to donate $100 million to Trump & Repubs, fundraisers say February 12, 2020
- Today, Palestine calls for real peace plan, not Trump’s arrogant sham February 12, 2020
- Roger Waters ads banned by Major League Baseball after outcry from Jewish group February 11, 2020
Indian Punchline
- Kejriwal bestows a road map on India’s opposition February 12, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The Calder Valley Flood Of 1946 February 12, 2020
- Guardian’s Maps Of Climate Catastrophe February 12, 2020
- There’s nothing democratic about this climate assembly February 12, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply