Amazon Provides Free Shipping to Illegal Jewish Settlers, Charges Palestinians
Palestine Chronicle – February 15, 2020
In blatant defiance of international law, global e-commerce company Amazon is offering free shipping to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, but not to Palestinians living in the same area, according to the Financial Times.
The investigative report reveals that Amazon’s free shipping offer extends to nearly all Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, considered illegal under international law.
Palestinian customers who list their address as “the Palestinian Territories” are forced to pay shipping and handling fees starting from $24.
Amazon spokesman Nick Caplin told the Financial Times that Palestinians can only circumvent the issue by selecting Israel as their country.
“If a customer within the Palestinian Territories enters their address and selects Israel as the country, they can receive free shipping through the same promotion,” said Caplin.
Amazon was not included in the United Nations Human Rights Council’s database of companies operating in the illegal settlements released last week.
