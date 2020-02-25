Climate Alarmism and Malthusianism (rebuttal to Taylor)

Featured Video

Twenty-six years ago, on February 25, 1994, Jewish settler Baruch Goldstein, an American-Israeli physician, opened fire at hundreds of Muslims who were performing the dawn prayer on a Ramadan day at the Ibrahimi Mosque in southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

After several minutes of shooting, 29 worshippers were killed and hundreds of others were wounded before people were able to overcome the murderer and end his life.

On that very same day, Israeli soldiers killed an additional 21 Palestinians who took to the streets in the occupied territories to protest the massacre in Hebron.

Instead of taking action against the extremist Jewish settlers living in the occupied Palestinian town of Hebron, particularly in the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba, where Goldstein used to live, the Israeli authorities punished the Palestinians.

After the massacre, the Israeli military divided the Ibrahimi mosque into two sectors: Jewish settlers and visitors have exclusive access to more than half of the site, including all of the surrounding gardens.

Hebron city center is the site of several illegal Jewish settlements.

Palestinians living in the area are subjected to extreme restrictions on their movement by car or on foot – including the closure of main streets – while settlers are free to go where they wish.

The New Observer | May 22, 2016

A newly-released Hilary Clinton email confirmed that the Obama administration has deliberately provoked the civil war in Syria as the “best way to help Israel.”

In an indication of her murderous and psychopathic nature, Clinton also wrote that it was the “right thing” to personally threaten Bashar Assad’s family with death.

In the email, released by Wikileaks, then Secretary of State Clinton says that the “best way to help Israel” is to “use force” in Syria to overthrow the government.

The document was one of many unclassified by the US Department of State under case number F-2014-20439, Doc No. C05794498, following the uproar over Clinton’s private email server kept at her house while she served as Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013. … continue

By Aletho News | January 9, 2012

This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue

