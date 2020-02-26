South Carolina Debate Attended by Elite ‘Sponsors’, Featured Syria War Propaganda

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan pushing Syria war propaganda with Pete Buttigieg

The Democratic Party held its 10th presidential debate Tuesday night in Charleston, South Carolina, as candidates continued their attacks on national frontrunner Bernie Sanders in front of a live audience of elite ‘sponsors’ who paid over a thousand dollars to attend the event.

A local Charleston TV news station confirmed earlier this month that a “guaranteed ticket” at the debate required a sponsorship to be paid at levels between $1750 to $3200, prompting the trending hashtag, #WineCaveDebate, during the live broadcast.

CBS News carried the debate and featured a foreign policy question to be asked by Twitter users.

Debate moderator Margaret Brennan then read the selected tweet and directed the question to Pete Buttigieg:

The city of Idlib in Syria is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. The Syrian regime and Russia are targeting schools, bakeries, and hospitals. What would you do as President to push back Regime and Russian forces and stop the killing of innocent civilians?

It was apparent that CBS News did not verify the dubious claims made in the tweeted question, and thus was able to present a false narrative about the war in Syria to its viewing audience.

The Syrian Arab Army and its Russian military partners have actually been advancing on Idlib to liberate it from the jihadi terrorists that have taken control of it from peaceful Syrians.

Buttigieg responded to the question by saying “I stand with the people of Idlib…”

Later, Brennan direct the same question to Elizabeth Warren, but rephrased it as “What would you do to stop the mass murder?”