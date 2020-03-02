Fighting the Canadian Media Crackdown – Dan Dicks on The Corbett Report
Corbett • 03/02/2020
The Canadian government has recently considered a proposal to require all Canadian media to be licensed by the government. The proposal has been rejected for now, but how long can independent media continue to function in the increasingly draconian Canadian police state? Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca joins us to discuss the issue.
Watch this video on BitChute / Flote.app / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
PressForTruth.ca
Trudeau’s Digital Charter And The $600M Media Bailout Explained
Ezra Levant of Rebel News Interrorgated For His Book Exposing Justin Trudeau
Licensing The Global News Circuit Soon To Be A Reality in Canada Despite Claims They Won’t Do It
Into the Fire – Dan Dicks on The Corbett Report
Dan Dicks on BitChute / Flote.app / Minds / Steemit / YouTube
March 2, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Video | Canada, Human rights
