Starting a nuclear conflict now ‘a political option’ for Washington, Moscow believes

RT | March 6, 2020

The US is expanding its nuclear capability with new types of low-yield weapons, and Moscow believes US strategists now consider launching a nuclear strike as a viable option in a conflict.

The US has made adjustments to its nuclear posture and has been introducing low-yield nuclear warheads to its arsenal, including those that can be launched from submarines. Russia sees such developments with great concern, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told journalists on Friday.

The developments make Moscow believe that the American leadership “has made a decision to consider a nuclear conflict as a viable political option and are creating the potential necessary for it.”

She rejected US justification of the upgrade by pointing the finger at Russia, and called on Washington to adhere to nuclear non-proliferation and reduction goals, saying that the path of “unrestricted growth of military strength,” which it was pursuing, was “a road to a dead end”.

Unlike Russia, the US never made a formal commitment not to be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict. Russia’s nuclear doctrine says it may use nuclear weapons in response to a conventional attack that threatens the existence of Russia as a sovereign state, but otherwise the nuclear option would only be used in response to an attack with weapons of mass destruction.

  1. Discouraging but hyper-plausible scenario and well-reported by RT/Aletho News. After all, those nuke-industry strategists have got to do something to occupy their time and days.

    What does one lonely dissident, or a group of dissidents, do to (effectively) protest toward turning the tide of insanity?

    I believe that Moscow should augment “Moscow believes US strategists now consider launching a nuclear strike as a viable option in a conflict.” with “Moscow also believes psychosis-oriented strategists in the Zionist entity so-called Israel also consider launching a nuclear strike as a viable option in a conflict.”

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | March 6, 2020 | Reply


