Siegel Climate Data Movie

Cutting Through The Noise | February 11, 2020

This 45-minute video shows data from authoritative sources on climate and the claims made around carbon dioxide. Spend some time with this video and decide whether the United Nations and other government agencies are telling you the truth.

See Tony Heller’s videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/TonyHeller1

Recent scientific work on climate: https://medium.com/@pullnews/recent-s…

Global Warming for Dummies: https://medium.com/@pullnews/global-w…

The 97% consensus myth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewJ6T…

The Giordano Bruno Institute: http://giordano.institute

Update on Arctic sea ice extent: 2019 was a year of low sea ice, but this year is already tracking back to normal: http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/202…

