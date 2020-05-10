Aletho News

Harvard Howler: Study claims PM2.5 increases risk of death from COVID19

By Steve Milloy | Junk Science | April 7, 2020

Never waste a crisis. A new study from Harvard claims that 1 microgram per cubic meter increase in PM2.5 is associated with a 15% increase in deaths from COVID19. This is totally absurd.

Here’s why this is a totally bogus claim.

  1. There is no biological plausibility to the notion that PM2.5 causes death.
  2. A change in exposure to PM2.5 of 1 microgram per cubic meter is not significant, discernible or detectable.
  3. If this claim were true, the death toll in Wuhan, China would be astronomical since, for example, the PM2.5 level in Wuhan is 158 micrograms/m3 — about 10 times higher than average US air.

But now that the Harvard fraudsters have made this data available, perhaps they’d be wailing to share their Harvard Six City study data?

