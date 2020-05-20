Aletho News

Will Washington allow the WHO to investigate its military bio labs?

CGTN | May 19, 2020

In Fort Detrick, Maryland, the U.S. Army has cutting-edge labs researching viruses. In August 2019, Ft. Detrick labs were closed and a number of pneumonia cases, or illness with similarities to pneumonia, occurred in Maryland. What happened when the labs were shut down? What does the U.S. need the labs for? Dr. Qiao tries to connect the dots and get closer to the facts.

  1. If they did I’m sure they’d find nothing wrong (wink).

    Comment by Pam Vernon | May 20, 2020 | Reply


