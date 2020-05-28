Netanyahu on Annexation Plan: Palestinians Will Offer Concession, Not ‘Israel’
Al-Manar | May 28, 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu says the Palestinians are the side who will offer concession as the Israeli PM eyes implementing the annexation plan of West Bank and Jordan Valley.
“Only if the Palestinians agree that Israel has security and control throughout the territory, they will receive their own entity that (US President Donald) Trump defines as a state,” Netanyahu told Israel Hayom in an interview.
“We are not urged to offer concessions, but the Palestinians are those who will do so,” the Israeli PM added.
Meanwhile, he said that “attempts to set free Israelis held in Gaza are underway,” but noted that he “will not release Palestinian prisoners who “have blood on their hands.”
May 28, 2020
