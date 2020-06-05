China urges Facebook to drop ‘ideological bias’ after it slaps warning labels on ‘state-controlled media’ pages

The Chinese government has accused Facebook of “ideological bias” after the social media giant announced plans to put warning labels on Chinese “state-controlled” media pages including Xinhua and CCTV.

The Chinese news agency and TV channel are among the outlets which Facebook has designated as “wholly or partially under editorial control of a state”, based on the opinion of unnamed experts. Beijing criticized the change on Friday, saying social media platforms should not create obstacles for traditional media.

“We hope that the relevant social media platform can put aside the ideological bias and hold an open and accepting attitude towards each country’s media role,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a daily briefing.

Facebook started labeling media pages on Thursday. Outlets associated with countries including China, Russia or Iran are described as “state-controlled”.

However, public broadcasters in nations allied with Washington, have been given softer markers. The BBC in Britain has the label: “Confirmed Page Owner: British Broadcasting Corporation”. The Facebook page of the US government news channel Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had no label at the time of writing.

The labeling spree has coincided with an embarrassing failure to police content on Facebook. The network’s “fact checkers” flagged as fake a report by RT Deutsch about the construction of a hospital in a Russian city. Facebook claimed it was false, and provided a link to an unrelated check of quotes wrongly attributed to a former French minister. This was explained as a “glitch” by the company.