The Attack on Pearl Harbor Was No Surprise
Tales of the American Empire | June 4, 2020
Researchers about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor know that President Franklin Roosevelt had provoked a Japanese attack to justify America’s entry into World War II. Most Americans were against joining the war, but the attack on Pearl Harbor provided the excuse needed to declare war. The best book on this topic is “Day of Deceit” by former World War II Navy officer Robert Stinnett. The topics he covers are controversial because most people refuse to accept that Roosevelt and top military leaders in Washington DC failed to inform the commanders in Hawaii that a Japanese fleet was coming to attack.
__________________________________________
Given the number of wars that the USA has been involved in since WWII, and the “Weapons of Mass destruction” lies as well as the Gulf of Tonkin incident etc etc, shows that The American people cannot believe a word that their Presidents tell them….and so, their sons get sent off to war, time and time again, never to return alive……
Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 4, 2020 |