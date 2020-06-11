Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The American Empire Invades Africa

Tales of the American Empire | June 11, 2020

After World War II, African nations were officially freed from European colonial rule. This is mostly an illusion as American and European powers maintain control indirectly via the banking system, bribes, trade sanctions, coups, assassinations, and military interventions. During the Cold War, this domination of Africa was challenged as the Soviet Union funded revolutionaries. With the end of the Cold War, American resources freed from European commitments were redirected toward domination of the African continent and conquered Somalia, Libya, and Sudan.

_______________________________________

“Close Kelley Barracks”; Carlton Meyer; G2mil; 2011; https://www.g2mil.com/africa.htm

“General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned – Seven Countries in Five Years”; Democracy Now; March 2007; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1M…

“A Brief History of the CIA’s Dirty Wars in South Sudan”; Thomas Mountain; July 31, 2019; ANC Report; https://www.ancreport.com/a-brief-his…

US Africa Command website: https://www.africom.mil/

“The US Military’s plans to cement its network of base of African bases; Nick Turse; Mail& Guardian; May 1, 2020; https://mg.co.za/article/2020-05-01-e…

Related Tale: The Conquest of Libya in 2011; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Lh4…

“The U.S. Brags About Health Aid to Africa While Bombing Some of Its Most Vulnerable Nations” Nick Turse; The Intercept; May 22, 2020; https://theintercept.com/2020/05/22/u…

June 11, 2020 - Posted by | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: