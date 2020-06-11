The American Empire Invades Africa
Tales of the American Empire | June 11, 2020
After World War II, African nations were officially freed from European colonial rule. This is mostly an illusion as American and European powers maintain control indirectly via the banking system, bribes, trade sanctions, coups, assassinations, and military interventions. During the Cold War, this domination of Africa was challenged as the Soviet Union funded revolutionaries. With the end of the Cold War, American resources freed from European commitments were redirected toward domination of the African continent and conquered Somalia, Libya, and Sudan.
_______________________________________
“Close Kelley Barracks”; Carlton Meyer; G2mil; 2011; https://www.g2mil.com/africa.htm
“General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned – Seven Countries in Five Years”; Democracy Now; March 2007; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1M…
“A Brief History of the CIA’s Dirty Wars in South Sudan”; Thomas Mountain; July 31, 2019; ANC Report; https://www.ancreport.com/a-brief-his…
US Africa Command website: https://www.africom.mil/
“The US Military’s plans to cement its network of base of African bases; Nick Turse; Mail& Guardian; May 1, 2020; https://mg.co.za/article/2020-05-01-e…
Related Tale: The Conquest of Libya in 2011; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Lh4…
“The U.S. Brags About Health Aid to Africa While Bombing Some of Its Most Vulnerable Nations” Nick Turse; The Intercept; May 22, 2020; https://theintercept.com/2020/05/22/u…
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply